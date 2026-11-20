Air India Suspends Flights to Jeddah, Riyadh and Dammam Over Security

New Delhi [India], November 20 (ANI): Air India on Friday announced that Air India and Air India Express flights to and from Jeddah will now be suspended until November 24, 2026, while flight operations to and from Riyadh and Dammam will continue to remain suspended until November 30, 2026, due to the prevailing situation in the region. In a travel advisory posted on X, the airline stated that guests can avail of complimentary rescheduling, subject to availability, or opt for a full refund upon cancellation.

“Due to the prevailing situation in the region, Air India and Air India Express flights to and from Jeddah will now be suspended until 24 November 2026. Flight operations to and from Riyadh and Dammam will continue to remain suspended until 30 November 2026. Guests holding confirmed bookings for travel to or from Jeddah up to 24 November 2026, made on or before 20 November 2026, may avail a complimentary rescheduling, subject to availability, or opt for a full refund upon cancellation. This provision also applies to guests holding confirmed bookings for travel to or from Riyadh and Dammam up to 30 November 2026, made on or before 10 November 2026,” Air India posted.

Under the advisory,“Air India guests may reschedule their travel to or from any operational Air India station in Saudi Arabia. Air India Express guests may reschedule their travel to or from any operational Air India Express station in Saudi Arabia or Bahrain. For Riyadh and Dammam bookings, revised travel may be completed up to 14 December 2026. For Jeddah bookings, revised travel may be completed up to 08 December 2026,” the airline further stated. For assistance with rescheduling or refunds, passengers may contact Air India support teams at +91 11 69329333 or +91 11 69329999, and Air India Express at +91 124 6935600, the advisory added.

The development comes after the Saudi-led coalition, according to Al Jazeera, said its forces had intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile launched by the Houthis towards the southern region of Saudi Arabia. A spokesperson for the coalition did not provide further details about the interception in an announcement posted on X. Two emergency alerts warning of potential danger were also briefly issued by Saudi authorities for Abha City and the Khamis Mushait governorate in the country's southwestern region. However, the Saudi Civil Defence subsequently removed both alerts, stating that the danger had passed.

Meanwhile, Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Saree claimed that the group had targeted a site in the Jizan region with several ballistic missiles. He also claimed that a drone strike on the Khamis Mushait airbase had "scored a direct hit", Al Jazeera reported. The claims came after Saree had earlier stated that the Houthis had targeted King Khalid Airport and the Riyadh financial centre. However, there has been no comment or confirmation from Saudi authorities regarding these claims by the Houthi military spokesperson. The developments have raised security concerns in the Kingdom, prompting Air India to suspend its flight operations to and from the four cities until the end of November. (ANI)