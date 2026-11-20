US Ambassador Highlights Strategic India Ties On USS George Washington

US President Donald Trump has made it "abundantly clear" that relations with India are a top priority for Washington, US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor said on Friday onboard the US aircraft carrier USS George Washington, while describing New Delhi as one of the few countries the United States truly trusts and a major defence partner. Speaking onboard the aircraft carrier as part of his visit there, Gor highlighted the growing strategic and military cooperation between the two countries, stressing that their partnership extends beyond routine diplomatic engagement to defence technology, joint exercises, operational planning and information sharing.

"President Trump has made it abundantly clear that our relationship with India is a top priority. You can see it in India's access to our technology, our training, planning, and our senior leadership. When we meet with your leaders, the conversation is not transactional. It is strategic, candid, and forward-looking. Last year, our two nations signed an ambitious 10-year framework for the Major Defence Partnership, sending a clear signal that this relationship is multifaceted, enduring, resilient, and postured to act," Gor said.

Reaffirming Washington's confidence in New Delhi as a defence partner, the US Ambassador said that the two countries shared a relationship built on mutual trust and a commitment to stand by each other when required. "When America says it will show up, it shows up. And we know that when the moment calls, India, our trusted major defence partner, will also show up. There are many countries that the United States works with. There are only a few we truly trust, and India is one of them. I've said it on Indian soil, and I will say it here again, afloat in the Indian Ocean: this partnership will define the 21st century," he added.

Highlighting the scale of military cooperation between the two countries, Gor said India conducts more military exercises with the United States than any other nation, helping build interoperability across different operational domains. "India conducts more military exercises with the United States than with any other nation on Earth, forging interoperability across land, sea, and air that cannot be improvised in a crisis. This month, in Visakhapatnam, during Exercise Tiger Triumph, we integrated operational cyber elements for the first time. At the same time, off the coast of Japan, our navies integrated seamlessly during Exercise Malabar to master high-end maritime war-fighting," Gor said.

The Ambassador also highlighted the importance of joint military exercises, including Tarang Shakti and Yudh Abhyas, in strengthening defence cooperation and operational coordination between the two countries. In a series of posts on X during his visit, Gor also expressed appreciation for the US Navy personnel aboard the aircraft carrier and acknowledged the leadership of Rear Admiral Jeffrey Heames and Captain Nicholas DeLeo.

"It was an honor to meet the incredible sailors aboard the USS George Washington today. Thank you for answering the call to serve our nation with such dedication, patriotism, and sacrifice. America is proud of you, and we are grateful for all you do to keep our country safe. Fair winds and following seas as you head home!" he posted.

In another post, Gor thanked the senior naval officers for hosting him aboard the carrier. "A special thank you to Rear Admiral Jeffrey Heames and Captain Nicholas DeLeo for welcoming me aboard USS George Washington today! Your leadership and the professionalism of your sailors represent the very best of the United States Navy. Proud to see it firsthand!" he said.

Gor also underlined the importance of combining military strength with diplomacy and cooperation with trusted partners. "As the leading proponent of Peace through Strength, President Trump believes the strength of our Sailors at sea gives us decisive options. Diplomacy gives those options purpose. When unmatched naval power and purposeful diplomacy work in unison with trusted partners, like India, real security is created!" he stated.

Welcoming Indian naval representatives aboard the aircraft carrier, the Ambassador highlighted the expanding scope of bilateral defence engagement. "Honored to welcome Rear Admiral Srinivas Maddula, VSM, and our Indian partners aboard USS George Washington today! From Malabar to Tarang Shakti to Yudh Abhyas, we're strengthening interoperability, conducting joint exercises, and expanding information sharing. The U.S.-India defense partnership delivers results!" Gor posted.

According to a statement by the US 7th Fleet, Gor and his official delegation observed an air power demonstration by Carrier Air Wing 5 from the flight deck and joined senior leaders for a working lunch during their visit aboard the aircraft carrier. The visit took place after Carrier Strike Group Five returned to the 7th Fleet area of operations following operations in the US Central Command area of responsibility. The strike group has since resumed routine operations in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. Carrier Strike Group Five, with USS George Washington as its flagship, is forward-deployed in the Indo-Pacific region to strengthen alliances, deter potential aggression and ensure freedom of navigation. The carrier strike group comprises the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73), Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers USS Milius (DDG 69), USS Higgins (DDG 76) and USS John Finn (DDG 114), Carrier Air Wing 5 and Destroyer Squadron 15. The George Washington Carrier Strike Group operates in the Indo-Pacific to maintain regional security and stability, keep sea lanes open and reassure allies and partners of the US commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific.