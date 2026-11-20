On Nov. 2, 2026, after the suit was filed, the company announced that CEO Julian Nebreda and CFO Ahmad Pasha had departed on Oct. 30, causing Fluence shares to fall nearly 9%.

The departures come on the heels of an investor class action sparked by a series of unexpected financial announcements that allegedly contradicted the company's assurances that it was positioned to capitalize on growing demand for data centers and energy storage. Those disclosures collectively erased roughly $3 billion in market capitalization.

National shareholders rights firm Hagens Berman is actively investigating the pending alleged claims that Fluence violated the federal securities laws.

Fluence Energy Investor Deadline and Contact Information:

What the Lawsuit Alleges:

The litigation's focus is on the propriety of Fluence's assurances that it was“well positioned to capitalize on the accelerating demand for energy storage[,]” and its backlog sufficiently covered revenue expectations. The company's plan depended on successfully ramping its“fully automated” Houston manufacturing facility's production of thermal management systems for its Gridstack ProTM battery energy storage solutions.

The complaint alleges that Fluence did not disclose important information to investors – its ability to deliver on its backlog and recognize revenue depended on new contract facilities that included incomplete and non-operational facilities. The complaint also alleges the company did not disclose that facility remediation efforts were unsuccessful.

Disclosures and Market Impact:

Investors allegedly began receiving information about the alleged problems through a series of disclosures. On Feb. 4, 2026, Fluence reported that its first-quarter results included significant year-over-year margin compression due to“additional estimated costs on two projects” and a significant increase in net losses.

On Aug. 5, 2026, Fluence reported weaker-than-expected third-quarter revenue, substantial year-over-year margin compression, and a net loss of $44.3 million, compared with net income of $6.2 million in the same quarter a year earlier. The company also said it“now expects that $400 million in project deliveries will be delayed into fiscal 2027 due to production issues at a new international contract facility,” and cited“construction related delays that affected the completion and start-up of a new U.S. contract manufacturing facility.”

On Sept. 16, 2026, Fluence cut its 2026 revenue guidance by another 20%. Then-CEO Julian Nebreda attributed the continuing delays to the ramp-up of the Houston contract manufacturing facility and disclosed that the ramp had been delayed because the company had to use manual welding rather than the planned automated welding process.

What Fluence Investors Can Do:

Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Fluence securities during the Class Period and suffered losses are encouraged to contact Hagens Berman to discuss their rights and options. Investors may submit information about their losses at , call 844-916-0895, or email ....

Investors do not need to seek appointment as lead plaintiff to remain eligible to participate in any recovery that may result from the class action. The lead plaintiff is a court-appointed representative who helps direct the litigation on behalf of the class.

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding Fluence should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 844-916-0895 or email ....

About Hagens Berman

Hagens Berman is a global plaintiffs' rights complex litigation firm focusing on corporate accountability. The firm is home to a robust practice and represents investors as well as whistleblowers, workers, consumers and others in cases achieving real results for those harmed by corporate negligence and other wrongdoings. Hagens Berman's team has secured more than $2.9 billion in this area of law. More about the firm and its successes can be found at hbsslaw.com. Follow the firm for updates and news at @ClassActionLaw.

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Contact: Hagens Berman, Reed Kathrein, 715 Hearst Avenue, Suite 300, Berkeley, CA 94710, 844-916-0895, ...