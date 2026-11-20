MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Early Holiday Planning and Coordination with Major Retail Partners Help Support Fresh Herb Availability, Reduce Waste and Keep Thanksgiving Essentials Affordable for Families

BELVIDERE, NJ, Nov. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edible Garden AG Incorporated (“Edible Garden” or the“Company”) (Nasdaq: EDBL, EDBLW), a leader in controlled environment agriculture (CEA), organic and sustainable produce, and developer of the Zero-Waste Inspired® mission and Farm-to-Formula® platform today highlighted its work with Walmart, Meijer, Target and Hannaford to help keep fresh herbs affordable this Thanksgiving. As rising costs put pressure on household budgets, Edible Garden has focused on what it can influence as a grower and supplier, including planning holiday crops early and coordinating deliveries with retail partners ahead of the Thanksgiving rush.

Edible Garden planned ahead for rosemary, sage and thyme, three staples of Thanksgiving cooking. By working from retailers' anticipated holiday needs, the Company can better match what it grows and packs to what stores expect to sell. That planning helps limit waste and reduce the need for costly last-minute shipments. As orders change during the holiday rush, Edible Garden stays in close contact with retail teams so they can adjust deliveries and keep shoppers informed by way of better-stocked produce departments.

“Families are watching what they spend this Thanksgiving, but they still want to enjoy the fresh, high-quality ingredients that make their holiday traditions special. A little sage goes a long way in a family stuffing recipe, and we want to make sure those essential ingredients remain affordable and readily available,” said Jim Kras, Chief Executive Officer of Edible Garden.“By planning early, anticipating seasonal demand and working closely with leading retailers, including Walmart, Hannaford, Kroger, Meijer, Target and Wakefern/ShopRite, we can better align production with demand, minimize waste and help manage costs throughout the supply chain. Our advanced growing capabilities and efficient distribution network support these efforts, demonstrating how our Zero-Waste Inspired® approach can deliver meaningful value to our retail partners and the families they serve.”

ABOUT EDIBLE GARDEN®

Edible Garden AG Incorporated is a leader in controlled environment agriculture (CEA), delivering organic, better-for-you, sustainable produce and products through its Zero-Waste Inspired® next-generation farming model. Available in over 6,000 retail locations across the United States, Caribbean, and South America, Edible Garden is at the forefront of the CEA and sustainability technology movement, distinguished by its advanced safety-in-farming protocols, sustainable packaging, patented GreenThumb software, and innovative Self-Watering in-store displays. The Company operates state-of-the-art, vertically integrated greenhouses and processing facilities, including Edible Garden Heartland in Grand Rapids, Michigan; Edible Garden Prairie Hills in Webster City, Iowa; and its headquarters at Edible Garden Belvidere in New Jersey. It also partners with a network of contract growers strategically located near major U.S. markets to ensure freshness and reduce environmental impact. The Company is also expanding its Prairie Hills facility in Webster City, Iowa, into a dedicated ready-to-drink (RTD) clean nutrition manufacturing hub, supporting its Farm-to-Formula® strategy and its transformation into higher-margin, shelf-stable nutrition categories.

Edible Garden's proprietary GreenThumb 2.0 software-protected by U.S. Patents US 11,158,006 B1, US 11,410,249 B2, and US 11,830,088 B2-optimizes vertical and traditional greenhouse growing conditions while aiming to reduce food miles. Its patented Self-Watering display (U.S. Patent No. D1,010,365) is designed to extend plant shelf life and elevate in-store presentation. In addition to its core CEA operations, Edible Garden owns three patents in advanced aquaculture technologies: a closed-loop shrimp farming system (US 6,615,767 B1), a modular recirculating aquaculture setup with automated water treatment and feeding (US 10,163,199 B2), and a sensor-driven ammonia control method utilizing electrolytic chlorine generation (US 11,297,809 B1).

The Company has been recognized as a FoodTech 500 firm by Forward Fooding, is a multi-year participant in Walmart's Project Gigaton and a Giga Guru designee and has received NRG's Excellence in Energy Award for its commitment to measurable environmental performance and energy stewardship. Edible Garden also develops and markets a growing line of nutrition and specialty food products, including Vitamin Way® and Vitamin Whey®-plant and whey protein powders-and Kick. Sports Nutrition, a premium performance line for health-conscious athletes seeking cleaner, better-for-you options. The Company's offerings further include fresh, sustainable condiments such as Pulp fermented gourmet and chili-based sauces, as well as Pickle Party, a collection of fermented fresh pickles and krauts.

Learn more at .

For Pulp products, visit .

For Vitamin Whey® products, visit .

For Kick. Sports Nutrition products, visit .

Watch the Company's latest corporate video here.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Words such as“believe,”“expect,”“intend,”“plan,”“expand,”“advance,”“designed to,”“opportunity,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. These statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's Thanksgiving fresh herb initiatives with major retail partners, including Walmart, Hannaford, Kroger, Meijer, Target and Wakefern/ShopRite; the Company's ability to anticipate and meet seasonal demand for fresh herbs; its ability to maintain product availability and affordability, minimize waste and manage production and distribution costs; and its ability to leverage its growing capabilities, distribution network and retail relationships to support operational efficiencies and future growth. There can be no assurance that these initiatives will achieve the anticipated operational benefits or result in increased sales, revenue, profitability or market share. Forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied, including those described in the“Risk Factors” section and other sections of the Company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and the Company undertakes no duty to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investor Contacts:

Crescendo Communications, LLC

212-671-1020

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