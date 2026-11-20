(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Nov. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Further to its announcement on September 28, 2026, Ninepoint Partners LP ( Ninepoint ) is pleased to announce that voting securityholders have approved its proposal to introduce a fixed administration fee for the funds listed below (each, a Fund and collectively, the Funds ). Under the proposal, effective on or about January 1, 2027, Ninepoint, as manager of the Funds, will be responsible for the payment of operating expenses for each Fund, other than certain expenses, in exchange for the payment by each Fund of a fixed administration fee. Ninepoint will also reduce the management fees payable on certain series of certain Funds, as set out in the management information circular. The new updated fee structure is intended to provide investors and their advisors with greater transparency and predictability around fund operating costs, making it easier to understand and assess the expenses associated with their investments. Voting on the proposal was conducted at special meetings of certain Funds held on November 19, 2026, and at the adjourned special meetings of certain Funds held on November 20, 2026. The results of the votes of securityholders of the voting series of each Fund are reported below.

Fund Matter Voted Upon Result Ninepoint Alternative Credit Opportunities Fund

Ninepoint Balanced+ Fund

Ninepoint Cash Management Fund

Ninepoint Diversified Bond Fund

Ninepoint Energy Fund

Ninepoint Energy Income Fund

Ninepoint Focused Global Dividend Fund

Ninepoint Global Infrastructure Fund

Ninepoint Global Macro Fund

Ninepoint Global Premium Yield Fund

Ninepoint Global Select Fund

Ninepoint Gold and Precious Minerals Fund

Ninepoint Gold Bullion Fund

Ninepoint Mining Evolution Fund

Ninepoint Resource Fund Class

Ninepoint Silver Bullion Fund

Ninepoint Silver Equities Fund Change in the method in which certain operating expenses are charged to the Funds, by introduction of a fixed administration fee for the Funds Approved on November 19, 2026 Ninepoint Crypto and AI Leaders ETF

Ninepoint Enhanced Canadian HighShares Fund

Ninepoint Target Income Fund

Change in the method in which certain operating expenses are charged to the Funds, by introduction of a fixed administration fee for the Funds Approved on November 20, 2026



For more information on the proposed changes announced September 28, 2026, please see Ninepoint's press release entitled:“Ninepoint Partners LP Announces Proposed Introduction of a Fixed Administration Fee and Reduced Management Fees on Certain Funds”.

About Ninepoint Partners

Based in Toronto, Ninepoint Partners LP is one of Canada's leading alternative investment management firms overseeing approximately $8 billion in assets under management and institutional contracts. Committed to helping investors explore innovative investment solutions that have the potential to enhance returns and manage portfolio risk, Ninepoint offers a diverse set of alternative strategies spanning Equities, Fixed Income, Alternative Income, Real Assets, F/X and Digital Assets.

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Ninepoint Partners LP is the investment manager to the Ninepoint Funds.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees, performance fees (if any), and other expenses all may be associated with investing in the Funds. Please read the prospectus carefully before investing. Mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

Certain statements in this document are "forward-looking statements" which reflect Ninepoint Partners LP's expectations regarding future growth, supply and demand of assets, any appreciation in the value of assets, results of operations, performance and business prospects and opportunities. Wherever possible, words such as "may", "would", "could", "will", "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "expect", "intend", "estimate", "aim", "endeavour" and similar expressions have been used to identify these forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements reflect Ninepoint Partners LP's current beliefs with respect to future events and are based on information currently available to Ninepoint Partners LP. Forward-looking statements involve significant known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions. A number of factors could cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements including, without limitation, those risks and uncertainties discussed elsewhere in this document. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results, performance or achievements could vary materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained in this document. These factors should be considered carefully and prospective investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this document are based upon what Ninepoint Partners LP currently believes to be reasonable assumptions, Ninepoint Partners LP cannot assure prospective investors that actual results, performance or achievements will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of inclusion in this document, and Ninepoint Partners LP does not intend, and Ninepoint Partners LP does not assume any obligation, to update or revise these forward-looking statements to reflect new events or circumstances.