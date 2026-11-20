MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Romance set during a beautiful Asian Indian wedding, directed by Sarang Sharma and starring Anja Vasa, Aman Jaisinghani and Fateh Singh, developed with Toyota's multicultural advertising agency, Intertrend Communications, premiered globally on DramaBox on November 19

Los Angeles CA., Nov. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LOS ANGELES, November 20, 2026 – DramaBox, the leading global vertical microdrama platform, has partnered with Toyota and its multicultural Asian American advertising agency, Intertrend Communications, to launch 3 Days Till I Do, an original microdrama commissioned by Toyota to connect with Asian Indian audiences through culturally authentic storytelling. The collaboration marks DramaBox's and Toyota's first original microdrama centered on Asian Indian culture, and it is now available globally on the app.

With teams in Japan, Korea, China, Singapore, and the United States developing local original content, and a recent expansion into Latin America with productions in Brazil, Colombia, and Mexico, DramaBox now adds its first story themed around Asian Indian culture, brought to life largely by Asian Indian voices in front of and behind the camera. The result is a story grounded in its culture and relatable to audiences worldwide.

Three days before her wedding, Priya has everything she was raised to want: Arjun, a successful, dependable fiancé her father adores; a family bursting with pride; and a celebration full of music, color, and tradition. Then Arjun's best man pulls into the driveway: Dev, the first love who broke her heart six years ago, is back, and he's no longer the young man her father once dismissed. As the mehndi, haldi, and sangeet unfold, old feelings and unanswered questions resurface, and Priya begins to wonder whether being the perfect bride is what she really wants.

“DramaBox feels like the natural place for Toyota's Asian Indian microdrama,” said Marcela Kartaszewicz, Head of Communications, DramaBox.“Global stories with local flavor are what we do best. Our creative team integrates brands organically into the script, and our worldwide reach opens a unique avenue for partners to meet new fans inside the stories they love.”

Romantic, heartfelt, and rooted in tradition, 3 Days Till I Do captures the music, texture, and customs of an Asian Indian wedding in DramaBox's signature short-drama format. Toyota is woven naturally into the characters' world, with the Toyota Crown, Grand Highlander, C-HR, Sienna, and Land Cruiser all playing a part in the story.

“At Toyota, we believe connecting with multicultural audiences starts with cultural understanding and meaningful engagement,” said Tiffany Shido, General Manager of Marketing, Toyota Motor North America.“Our collaboration with DramaBox and Intertrend brings together cultural insights, creativity, and entertainment to tell a story that celebrates Asian Indian wedding traditions while creating new ways to connect with the Toyota brand.”

Directed by Sarang Sharma and written by Mayanka Goel, 3 Days Till I Do stars Anja Vasa as Priya, Aman Jaisinghani as Dev, and Fateh Singh as Arjun. The series was developed by Romil Sharma, produced by Roberta Sparta, with Sikandar Sidhu serving as executive producer for DramaBox. Intertrend's team collaborated closely with DramaBox's director and production team in Los Angeles to help shape the storytelling, guide cultural authenticity, and integrate Toyota organically into the narrative. The production also brought together costume designer Charu Gupta, production designer Armaan Pujani, choreographer Kavita Rao, and henna artist Neha Assar.

“Asian Indian weddings are a powerful celebration of culture, family, and tradition,” said Cheryl Lee, Executive Media Director, Intertrend Communications.“We saw an opportunity to move beyond traditional advertising and bring Toyota into an entertainment format that resonates with today's audiences. By combining cultural insights with emerging storytelling formats like microdramas, we were able to integrate Toyota organically into the narrative while creating a more engaging and relevant brand experience.”

3 Days Till I Do premieres globally November 19, 2026, on the DramaBox app, available on iOS and Android.

About DramaBox

DramaBox is a premier global entertainment platform redefining storytelling for the mobile-first era with high-definition vertical series. DramaBox delivers premium, localized stories for a global audience. Since launching in 2023, it has surpassed 470 million downloads, making it the most-downloaded vertical microdrama app worldwide. DramaBox has a strong presence in more than 175 countries, with a diverse library of original and licensed content in 16 languages.

About Toyota

Toyota (NYSE:TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in North America for nearly 70 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands, plus our more than 1,800 dealerships.

Toyota directly employs nearly 64,000 people in North America who have contributed to the design, engineering, and assembly of over 50 million cars and trucks at our 14 manufacturing plants. In 2025, Toyota's plant in North Carolina began to assemble automotive batteries for electrified vehicles.

For more information about Toyota, visit.

About Intertrend Communications

Intertrend Communications is an award-winning multicultural advertising agency headquartered in Long Beach, California, with an office in Plano, Texas. For more than 35 years, Intertrend has created culturally grounded campaigns that connect brands, including Toyota, with Asian American and multicultural audiences. Learn more at intertrend.com

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3 days till I do

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