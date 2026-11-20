MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AZIO is general contractor on the $45.0 million Fort Buchanan microgrid in Puerto Rico and supports ERP on the $99.6 million, 15 MW Lake City project in Missouri, applying the on-site power skills behind its Texas AI campuses to keeping Army installations running when the grid fails.

Disclosure: This article was prepared for and published by AZIO AI Holdings, Inc. and is not independent news coverage.

HOUSTON, Nov. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AZIO AI Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: AZIO) builds the power behind AI campuses. On Thursday, it announced it will bring that same work to two awarded U.S. Army microgrid contracts with a combined value of about $144.6 million, under a general contracting agreement with prime contractor Energy Resilience Partners, LLC ("ERP").

AZIO is general contractor on the approximately $45.0 million Fort Buchanan microgrid in Puerto Rico. It provides project-management support to ERP on the approximately $99.6 million, 15 MW Lake City Army Ammunition Plant project in Independence, Missouri. Each project is expected to take about three years once work begins.

$144.6 million: combined value of ERP's two awarded U.S. Army microgrid prime contracts, including options.

SAME BUSINESS, DIFFERENT MISSION

Project Atlas is AZIO's program for behind-the-meter AI campuses in Texas. The idea is simple: make the power on site and don't wait on a utility. Atlas One is designed to run fully off the ERCOT grid.

An Army microgrid asks for the same things. On-site generation. Battery storage. Controls. The ability to keep running when the commercial grid goes down.

The customer is different. The load is different. The work is the same. This is what AZIO does.

THE TWO PROJECTS

14 days: how long the Fort Buchanan microgrid is designed to keep the installation running without the commercial grid.

Fort Buchanan, Puerto Rico (Contract W912QR26CA025, about $45.0 million including options). AZIO is general contractor. The project adds four continuous-duty 2 MW diesel generators and a 5 MWh battery energy storage system, tied into an existing 4.65 MW solar array and two 275 kW wind turbines.

15 MW: the Lake City microgrid and combined heat and power project, built around two 7.5 MW combustion turbines.

Lake City Army Ammunition Plant, Missouri (Contract W912QR26CA040, about $99.6 million including options). AZIO provides project-management support to ERP on the microgrid and combined heat and power project.

AZIO is paid for its work as it performs: its costs plus a fee as general contractor at Fort Buchanan, and a management fee plus reimbursable costs at Lake City. The $144.6 million is the value of ERP's prime contracts with the U.S. Army. It is not AZIO's revenue, and AZIO is not providing revenue or profit projections. Work on both contracts starts only when ERP delivers, and the U.S. Army accepts, ERP's performance and payment bonds.

In addition, under a profit-participation agreement with ERP, AZIO is entitled to 41.5% of the net profit of each project. No margin is guaranteed.

WHY THE ARMY WANTS ITS OWN POWER

On Sept. 30, 2026, Secretary of War Pete Hegseth announced FORTRESS America, a future Department of War program that calls for every U.S. military installation to eventually run under its own power. The U.S. Army has set a goal of a microgrid on every installation by 2035. ERP's two contracts were awarded before FORTRESS America was announced and are not FORTRESS America awards. Neither AZIO nor ERP has AI or data-center work on any military installation.

FROM ARMY BASES TO THE MOON

The Army work follows AZIO's Nov. 18 announcement of a dedicated space and government power team to pursue power and infrastructure work on the Moon, in space and for defense customers, including NASA and DARPA programs the company intends to compete for. AZIO has not been awarded any NASA or DARPA contract, and there can be no assurance that it will be.

The thread is the same. The Fort Buchanan microgrid is designed to keep an Army installation running for up to 14 days without the commercial grid. Near the lunar poles, a night can last more than 14 Earth days. The Fort Buchanan system is a terrestrial microgrid and is not designed for use in space. NASA has directed work on a fission surface power system of at least 100 kilowatts electric, ready for launch by the first quarter of fiscal 2030. An off-grid AI campus, a grid-independent Army base and a lunar power station share one engineering problem: generate power on site, store it, manage it and keep critical loads running when nothing outside can help.

AZIO views Atlas, the Army microgrids and its lunar, space and defense pursuits as closely related work, and expects what it learns delivering resilient power for the Army to inform the government and space work the team is pursuing, and its work at Atlas. Same business, different mission.

Larry G. Paige II, a director of AZIO, serves as Executive Director of ERP.

IN HIS WORDS

"This is the same business with a different mission," said Elgin Tracy, Chief Operating Officer of AZIO AI. "At Atlas, we build power that doesn't wait on a utility. At Fort Buchanan and Lake City, it's power that keeps an Army installation running when the grid goes down. Same generation, same storage, same controls. This is what we do."

AZIO AI Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: AZIO) develops AI compute and power infrastructure. Project Atlas is its program for behind-the-meter, power-backed AI compute campuses in Texas. More information:

INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT

AZIO AI Holdings, Inc. Investor Relations · 7510 Ardmore Street, Houston, TX 77054 · (832) 690-4594

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This article contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These include statements about the delivery and acceptance of ERP's performance and payment bonds; the start, duration, scope and completion of the Fort Buchanan and Lake City projects; the exercise of contract options; AZIO's compensation as general contractor and project-management provider; AZIO's profit participation under its agreement with ERP; the expected capabilities of the microgrids; the benefits of the projects to AZIO's AI infrastructure business; AZIO's plans to pursue NASA, DARPA and other U.S. government contracts for lunar, space and defense power and infrastructure work; and the Atlas program. AZIO has not been awarded any NASA or DARPA contract and may never be. Actual results may differ materially because of, among other things, delays in or failure to deliver ERP's performance and payment bonds; ERP's performance of its obligations under each government contract; the risk that contract options are not exercised; the terms, approval and enforceability of AZIO's profit-participation agreement with ERP, including whether any project generates net profit; congressional funding and appropriations; contract modification, audit, delay, suspension or termination for convenience; AZIO's dependence on ERP as prime contractor and on subcontractors, suppliers and equipment vendors; AZIO's limited operating history in federal construction and energy infrastructure; cost increases, supply chain, labor, weather and site risks; and the risks described in AZIO's most recent Form 10-K and subsequent Form 10-Q filings at AZIO undertakes no obligation to update these statements except as required by law. This article is not an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any security.