A work order only closes when someone arrives, quotes and finishes the work, and that someone is often an outside contractor.

Vendors respond to jobs and bids, message the property team and update the status of the work from their own portal.

Comparing quotes for the same job side by side is the first test of any vendor workflow.

SnapInspect's new Vendor Management module lets property teams invite contractors to quote, compare bids and track each job in one record.

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- SnapInspect today announced Vendor Management, a new module in its property maintenance software that lets property teams send maintenance tasks created in SnapInspect to outside contractors, invite several vendors to bid, and follow the winning job through to completion. Vendors respond, message the property team and update the status of the work from their own Vendor Portal.Maintenance follow-through is where resident satisfaction is often decided. In AppFolio's 2026 Renter Preferences Report, based on 3,002 renters, 53% of residents unhappy with maintenance said issues took weeks or longer to resolve, while 79% of satisfied residents said theirs were resolved within a few days or less. A repair depends on someone arriving, quoting and finishing the work. For many property teams that someone is an outside contractor, coordinated through calls, email and text threads that do not connect back to the work order.An example shows how the pieces connect. A routine walkthrough turns up a water stain on a ceiling, and the finding becomes a task in SnapInspect. The manager invites three plumbers to quote on it. Each vendor replies in the conversation attached to its bid, with a price and photos of what it saw. The manager compares the three and picks a winner, and the winning bid becomes a job. From there the plumber moves the job to Accepted, In Progress and then Completed, and each stage appears in a Vendor Stage column on the task list.Vendor Management includes:- Vendor records with company details, contacts, work categories such as plumbing, and the buildings each vendor covers.- Email invitations, so a manager enters a name and email address and the vendor completes their own profile.- Direct assignment, where a task goes straight to one vendor who accepts or declines it.- Bidding, where a manager invites several vendors to quote on one task and turns the winning bid into a job.- Messaging and files on each job or bid, including photos, PDFs, Word documents and Excel files up to 50 MB.- Editable email templates for invitations, bid invitations, job assignments and messages, plus in-app notifications when a vendor comments, is assigned a job or completes one.Vendors work in a separate Vendor Portal with its own login. A vendor's administrators can invite their own staff, and a person who works for vendors serving several SnapInspect customers uses a single login and chooses which company to work in. The decision stays with the property team: vendors respond and update, and the manager chooses who gets the work.Vendor Management is now live in SnapInspect. Company Managers see the vendor screens, and vendors use the Vendor Portal on the web. Property teams that want to see how it fits their own workflow can book a demo.About SnapInspectSnapInspect is inspection software with a mobile app used by property managers, home inspectors and facilities teams to run inspections, track corrective actions and produce timestamped, photo-backed reports in the field. The platform works offline, standardizes checklists across a crew or a portfolio, and turns a site walkthrough into a finished, shareable record before the inspector leaves the property.

Mike Tatum

SnapInspect

+1 888-883-8046

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SnapInspect Opens Maintenance Tasks to Vendor Bids in Its Property Maintenance Software News Provided By SnapInspect Ltd November 20, 2026, 16:46 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, IT Industry, Real Estate & Property Management, Technology



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