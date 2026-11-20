Listener-nominated episode explores AI-powered networking, business relationships

- Allen Kopelman

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- B2B Vault: The Biz to Biz Podcast, hosted by entrepreneur Allen Kopelman, has received a listener nomination for The Pod Awards for its Sept. 18, 2026, episode,“Meet Boardy, the AI.” The episode explores how artificial intelligence is transforming professional networking and helping entrepreneurs build meaningful business relationships.

Throughout the interview, Kopelman and Boardy AI explore how high-context introductions are reinventing business networking, helping entrepreneurs discover their“zone of genius” while reinforcing the importance of trust and relationships in an AI-powered world.

“I'm honored that listeners have nominated this episode for The Pod Awards,” Kopelman said.“I launched my podcast to share information with other entrepreneurs so we can help each other succeed in this highly competitive marketplace.”

Why context matters

The episode traces Boardy's development, including a recent $8 million funding raise without a traditional pitch deck and its network of 100,000 professionals across multiple social platforms.

Reflecting on the interview, Kopelman concluded that AI has the ability to enhance, rather than replace, human communication, networking and relationships. Boardy doesn't just connect people, he added. It listens to conversations, understands challenges and identifies opportunities for meaningful connections.

Nominations are open

The Pod Awards invites listeners to nominate favorite episodes, hosts and co-host teams at podawards/nominate and vote for published nominees at podawards/vote. Nominations and first-round voting close Dec. 31, 2026, with leading vote-getters advancing to the final round.

About B2B Vault

B2B Vault: The Biz to Biz Podcast is sponsored by Nationwide Payment Systems and powered by its all-in-one payment platform, NPSONE. Founded in 2020 by Allen Kopelman, the podcast explores topics shaping the future of business and features insights from entrepreneurs, executives and industry leaders.

About The Pod Awards

The Pod Awards is a listener-powered awards program recognizing the podcasts, episodes, hosts, and co-host teams that move the medium forward. The program features 30 subject categories with four awards in every category, all shaped by public nominations and public voting. Learn more at podawards.

Allen Kopelman

Nationwide Payment Systems

+1 954-478-7714

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B2B Vault nominated by The Pod Awards News Provided By Nationwide Payment Systems November 20, 2026, 16:48 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Retail, Social Media, Technology



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