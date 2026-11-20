Live mixtape concert experience with J.PERIOD & Josh Kun. Free with RSVP · All ages.

Free Event at Music Box Village Features Dawn Richard, Flagboy Giz, Pell, Raj Smoove, ANTIWIGADEE!, Leyla McCalla, Daniel Crawford, and more

NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Acclaimed DJ/producer J.PERIOD and MacArthur Fellow and professor Josh Kun will bring The Art of the Crossfade to New Orleans on Thursday, December 3, for the final stop of their national multimedia performance and civic engagement series. The event will take place at Music Box Village in partnership with the Jazz Generations Initiative New Orleans, featuring an all-star lineup of artists and musicians including Dawn Richard, Flagboy Giz, Pell, Raj Smoove, ANTIWIGADEE!, Leyla McCalla, Daniel Crawford, Girls Play Trumpets Too, Max Moran, Pell, Victor Campbell and Yusa, with additional artists to be announced.The event is FREE and open to all ages; RSVP required by visiting the EventBrite page HERE.Timed to America's 250th anniversary year, The Art of the Crossfade explores the power of music to connect people across cultures, generations and communities. The series combines live DJ sets, musical performances, storytelling, visual media and audience participation, using the crossfader - the tool that allows DJs to move between and blend two tracks - as a framework for exploring how distinct histories, perspectives and cultural traditions can coexist and create something new.The December 3 event will bring this concept to New Orleans, a city whose musical traditions have profoundly shaped American culture. Blending a dynamic musical lecture with interactive community engagement, the evening will culminate in a high-energy, one-take hip-hop mixtape performed live, featuring artists, musicians, DJs and community voices representing the past, present and future sounds of New Orleans. Together, the performers will create a live remix of the city itself, celebrating the diverse musical influences and cultural histories that continue to shape its creative identity.Building on a collaboration between J.PERIOD and Kun that dates back more than a decade, The Art of the Crossfade expanded into a four-city national series in 2026, launching in July at Grand Performances in downtown Los Angeles. The series subsequently traveled to Walter Studios in Phoenix in September and MusicBox in Lincoln in October. Each stop brought together national and local artists alongside community organizations, connecting audiences' personal musical histories to a broader collective civic imagination through performances, storytelling and dialogue.The New Orleans finale is presented together with the Jazz Generations Initiative New Orleans, a creative initiative rooted in the city's music, cultural history and connections to the African diaspora, the Global South and the Gulf South. The December 3 event will extend the series' exploration of musical exchange and shared cultural histories through a distinctly New Orleans perspective.Doors open at 6 p.m., with the show beginning at 7 p.m. Local food pop-ups will be available on-site beginning at 6 p.m., and Music Box Village's beverage bars will offer alcoholic and non-alcoholic refreshments.EVENT INFORMATIONTHE ART OF THE CROSSFADE – NEW ORLEANSDate: Thursday, December 3, 2026Doors: 6 p.m.Show: 7 p.m.Location: Music Box Village, 4557 N. Rampart Street, New Orleans, LA 70117Admission: FREE with required RSVP; all ages welcomeCommunity Partner and Co-Presenter: Jazz Generations Initiative New OrleansMore Details:ABOUT THE ART OF THE CROSSFADEThe Art of the Crossfade is a live multimedia experience presented by MacArthur Foundation and New America Foundation Fellow and professor Josh Kun with DJ/producer J.PERIOD that explores how music can connect people across cultures, generations and communities. Launched in July 2026 at Grand Performances in Los Angeles, the four-city series seeks to energize audiences across the country by connecting their own musical histories to the collective civic imagination. The Art of the Crossfade is fueled by the Hearthland Foundation. Learn more: .

Emily M Bender

Emily Bender Consulting

+1 305-849-3551

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

J AND JOSH KUN'S 'THE ART OF THE CROSSFADE' TO CONCLUDE NATIONAL SERIES IN NEW ORLEANS ON DECEMBER 3 News Provided By Hustle&Co. November 20, 2026, 16:52 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.