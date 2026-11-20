MENAFN - IANS) Itanagar, Nov 20 (IANS) Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived in Itanagar on Friday evening on a three-day visit to Arunachal Pradesh, during which he will honour police personnel, distribute appointment letters to newly recruited government employees and participate in a series of official meetings, officials said.

Upon his arrival at Donyi Polo Airport in Itanagar, Shah was received by Chief Minister Pema Khandu, Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, other ministers, political leaders and senior government officials.

Chief Minister said in a post on his X handle:“Warmly welcomed the Hon'ble Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation, Shri Amit Shah Ji, upon his arrival at Donyi Polo Airport, Hollongi, on his three-day visit to Arunachal Pradesh.”

“We are honoured to have him among us. His visit is an important occasion for Arunachal Pradesh, and we look forward to his engagements and valuable guidance on matters concerning the state's development, security and progress. A heartfelt welcome to the Land of the Rising Sun, Shri Amit Shah Ji!,” Khandu said.

The Chief Minister earlier said that the Home Minister will also attend a programme at the Dorjee Khandu Convention Centre in the state capital.

HM Shah is scheduled to distribute appointment letters to newly recruited personnel of the police and forest departments and will also address the gathering, the Chief Minister had said.

During his visit, the Home Minister is also expected to hold discussions with senior government officials, political leaders and representatives of various social organisations on development, security and other important issues concerning the state.

He will subsequently visit Hollongi, near here, to inaugurate the campus of the 12th Battalion of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) on Sunday and will attend a programme at the Dorjee Khandu State Convention Centre here, where he will unveil the Arunachal Pradesh Cooperation Vision Document 2047, present Cooperation Awards and inaugurate Saras Mela.

Khandu said law and order would also figure in the discussions, given the Home Minister's responsibility for the country's internal security.

HM Shah's visit assumes significance as Arunachal Pradesh has witnessed a series of protests against the proposed 11,200-MW Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP), which is planned across Siang, East Siang and Upper Siang districts. The proposed mega hydropower project has emerged as a major political and public issue in the state over the past several months, with local residents and organisations expressing concerns over its potential impact on the region.

The Home Minister is also likely to hold discussions with leading organisations spearheading the protests against the project.

Arunachal Pradesh shares a sensitive international border stretching 1,863 km with three neighbouring countries -- China (1,126 km), Myanmar (520 km) and Bhutan (217 km).

Strengthening infrastructure and improving connectivity in remote border areas have remained major priorities for both the state and the Centre under various initiatives, including the Vibrant Villages Programme. The Home Minister is scheduled to return to New Delhi on November 22 after completing his engagements in the state, CM Khandu added.

HM Shah last visited Arunachal Pradesh in June 2024 to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Khandu following the state Assembly elections.