MENAFN - IANS) Jammu, Nov 20 (IANS) Experts deliberating on J&K's heritage said on Friday that preservation of heritage requires sustained institutional effort, public awareness & participation by all the stakeholders.

As part of the week-long celebrations of World Heritage Week 2026, the Department of Archives, Archaeology and Museums, J&K organised an insightful series of lectures on the theme Tangible Cultural Heritage of Jammu and Kashmir on the second day of the celebrations at Kala Kendra, Bikram Chowk, Jammu.

The programme witnessed the participation of eminent experts, scholars and heritage enthusiasts who shared their valuable insights on the rich and diverse tangible cultural heritage of Jammu and Kashmir, highlighting its historical significance, architectural legacy, artistic traditions and the urgent need for its preservation and promotion.

The lectures provided an enriching platform for intellectual exchange and sensitised the participants towards the importance of heritage conservation, community participation and the role of institutions in safeguarding the cultural identity of Jammu and Kashmir.

The speakers also highlighted that tangible heritage, including historic monuments, architectural structures, archaeological remains, traditional art forms and material culture, represents an inseparable link between the past and the present.

Speaking on the occasion, the Director, Archives, Archaeology and Museums, J&K, Pranjal J. Hazarika emphasised that Jammu and Kashmir possesses an exceptionally rich and diverse cultural heritage, which is not merely a reflection of its glorious past but also an important foundation of its cultural identity and collective memory.

He observed that the preservation of heritage requires sustained institutional efforts, public awareness and active participation of all stakeholders. He further stated that the Department is committed to the systematic documentation, conservation, restoration and promotion of the region's tangible and intangible heritage.

Such academic engagements and public outreach programmes provide an important opportunity to connect the younger generation with their historical roots and inspire them to take an active role in protecting the invaluable cultural legacy of Jammu and Kashmir.

The programme formed an important part of the Department's week-long celebrations of World Heritage Week, being observed from November 19 to 25, 2026, with a series of exhibitions, heritage walks, lectures, awareness activities, site visits and cultural programmes aimed at promoting heritage consciousness among students, scholars and the general public.