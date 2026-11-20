MENAFN - IANS) Ekta Nagar (Gujarat), Nov 20 (IANS) Ekta Nagar in Gujarat is offering a unique and riveting tourism experience for tourists visiting the city to catch a glimpse of the 'Statue of Unity' - the world's tallest statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

The 'Ekta cruise' was recently introduced on the Narmada River to give tourists a captivating and memorable experience. With a capacity to accommodate about 600 passengers in one trip, the cruise service takes the passengers on a riverine tour of the State of Unity and also the natural beauty of the surrounding areas. The cruise is equipped with comfortable seating, eating and dining facilities while giving the tourists a panoramic view.

The 'Ekta Cruise', being operated by the Gujarat Tourism Department, is fast turning into a tourism hub with a large number of travellers taking a halt here to enjoy the one-of-a-kind experience.

A couple of tourists shared their experience with IANS and also elaborated on how this could turn the 'unexplored' region into one of the popular hotspots.

Tourist Parag Apte remarked that the view from the cruise is stunning.

"I have been on many cruises, but the experience here is quite unique. I've learned that one can also see the statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel from the cruise, which is a wonderful feature," he stated.

Romesh Bhausar remarked, "This is my first time on this cruise. We visited the Statue of Unity earlier today; it has been a fantastic experience overall."

Nirav Paritosh, Additional Collector for the Statue of Unity (Ekta Nagar), stated that the cruise allows more than 500 people to enjoy river tourism at one go.

“It is equipped with state-of-the-art amenities, robust security arrangements, fire safety equipment, and comfortable seating. Additionally, there is a separate option for live music and dinner,” he said.

For the convenience of visitors, 'Ekta Cruise' operates five trips daily between Shreshth Bharat Bhavan and the Statue, while a special dinner cruise is conducted in the evening, featuring a DJ, dance, and cultural programmes for tourists.

Pradeep D'Souza, Operations Manager for the Ekta Cruise, stated that the cruise makes five trips a day between Shreshth Bharat Bhavan and the Statue.

The Statue of Unity is already counted among the most prominent tourist destinations globally. The introduction of the Ekta Cruise has further enhanced its appeal to tourists.