MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Nov 20 (IANS) Crislan Henrique scored a brace of goals as Gokulam Kerala FC continued their impressive start to the Indian Football League (IFL) 2026–27 season with a commanding 4-1 victory over Mohammedan SC at the Kishore Bharti Krirangan in Kolkata on Friday.

Crislan Henrique scored in the 25th and 34th minutes and alongside goals from Jobby Justin and captain Shikil N S, helped the Malabarians maintain their unbeaten record and consolidate their position at the top of the standings.

Jobby Justin opened the scoring in the seventh minute before Crislan doubled Gokulam's advantage in the 25th minute. The Brazilian forward struck again nine minutes later, and Shikil added a fourth in the 36th minute following a defensive error from the hosts. Mohammedan pulled one back through Jeremy Laldinpuia in first-half stoppage time, but Gokulam comfortably managed the second half to secure all three points.

The victory takes Gokulam Kerala to 12 points from four matches, keeping them at the top of the table with a perfect record. Mohammedan SC, meanwhile, remain without a point after suffering their third consecutive defeat and currently occupy tenth place. Crislan Henrique was named Player of the Match.

The visitors made an attacking start and immediately looked to exploit the conditions; the wet outfield made ball control difficult. Mohammedan goalkeeper Nikhil Deka was called into action as early as the second minute when he initially fumbled an effort from Gokulam.

Victor continued to threaten from the left and delivered a cross in the sixth minute for Crislan Henrique, whose header, however, missed the target. Gokulam's attacking intent soon translated into the opening goal.

The breakthrough arrived in the seventh minute through an excellent team move. Makan Chothe squared the ball into the centre, where Jobby Justin made a well-timed run from deep and finished with precision to put the Malabarians ahead.

Mohammedan attempted to respond, with Joseph Lalmuanawma playing a promising ball towards Lalthankima in the ninth minute. The forward tried a backheel effort, but Gokulam goalkeeper Shibin Raj collected it comfortably. The visitors continued to dominate possession, with Makan making dangerous runs down the left and Crislan linking up effectively with Jobby.

Mohammedan looked to create opportunities through a series of corners, but their deliveries lacked the precision required to trouble the Gokulam defence. While the hosts attempted to maintain a high defensive line, the visitors continued to move the ball confidently and search for openings.

Gokulam doubled their advantage in the 25th minute through a well-executed set-piece routine. Victor Da Silva delivered a delightful ball from the left following a corner, and Crislan Henrique rose above the defence to direct a powerful header into the far corner, making it 2-0.

Mohammedan had an opportunity to respond two minutes later when left-back Hira Mondal found space, but his effort sailed high and wide.

The visitors continued to exploit spaces in the Mohammedan defence and added a third goal in the 34th minute. Makan produced a sublime through ball that split open the defensive line and found Crislan in a dangerous position. The Brazilian forward took the ball past the advancing goalkeeper before calmly finishing with his left foot to register his second goal of the evening and extend Gokulam's lead to 3-0.

The Malabarians struck again just two minutes later, capitalising on another defensive mistake from the hosts. Following a goal kick, Deka played the ball towards Tangva Ragui inside the penalty area, but Gokulam captain Shikil N S reacted quickly to win possession. He then fired the ball into the net to make it 4-0 and put the visitors firmly in control.

Gokulam nearly added a fifth in the 40th minute when Crislan found space following a scramble after a corner, but his effort struck the post. Mohammedan responded through Lalthankima, who made a promising run into the penalty area from the right in the 43rd minute. However, Gokulam defender Mikel Kortazar produced an excellent block to deny the forward before clearing the danger.

Crislan came close to completing his hat-trick in the 45+1st minute, but his header narrowly missed the post.

Mohammedan managed to reduce the deficit with the final action of the first half. A promising attacking move saw Lalthankima make a forward run before squaring the ball into the centre, where Jeremy Laldinpuia arrived to finish and register the hosts' first goal of the evening in the 45+3rd minute. The teams went into the half-time break with Gokulam holding a commanding 4-1 advantage.

The second half began at a slower pace, with both teams initially opting to build their attacks from the back. Gokulam adopted a more conservative approach, sitting deeper and looking to protect their three-goal advantage, while Mohammedan attempted to take greater control of possession and find a way back into the contest.

The hosts enjoyed more of the ball after the restart but struggled to penetrate the well-organised Gokulam defensive line. Mikel Kortazar produced an important interception in the 53rd minute to stop a Mohammedan attack before it could develop into a meaningful opportunity.

Mohammedan continued to circulate possession and look for openings, but the visitors remained disciplined and restricted the hosts to efforts from distance.

Gokulam were content to defend in numbers and occasionally looked to threaten on the counter-attack, ensuring Mohammedan found little space in the final third. The hosts continued to press for another goal, but their attacking moves lacked the final pass and finishing touch required to trouble the visitors.

Mohammedan made one final attempt to reduce the deficit in the 90th minute when substitute Thokchom Adison Singh made a promising run down the left and unleashed a shot towards goal. However, Shibin Raj produced a good save to push the ball away for a corner.

The hosts continued to attack in the closing stages and during stoppage time, but Gokulam's defensive organisation ensured there would be no further change to the scoreline.

In the end, Gokulam Kerala FC secured an emphatic 4-1 victory over Mohammedan SC to extend their winning run and remain unbeaten at the top of the IFL standings with 12 points from four matches.

Gokulam Kerala will have a rest in the next matchweek, while Mohammedan SC will look to bounce back when they host Rajasthan United FC on November 25.