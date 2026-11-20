MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AI screening, adaptive platforms, decentralized trials and Asia-Pacific expansion can cut costs, speed recruitment and strengthen oncology R&D returns.

Dublin, Nov. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Oncology Clinical Trials - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global oncology clinical trials market was valued at USD 13.91 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow from USD 14.63 billion in 2026 to USD 18.79 billion by 2031. The market is expected to register a CAGR of 5.14% during the forecast period of 2026-2031, supported by rising cancer incidence, expanding oncology R&D investment, precision-medicine advances, and increasing adoption of innovative trial designs.

Rising Cancer Incidence Drives Clinical Trial Demand

Annual cancer cases are projected to exceed 35 million by 2050, creating sustained demand for oncology clinical trials worldwide. Aging populations in developed economies and changing lifestyles in emerging markets continue to reshape cancer epidemiology. At the same time, biomarker-defined patient groups are producing smaller, more specialized cohorts that require targeted recruitment strategies.

China has become an important destination for oncology research due to its large treatment-naive population and expanding cancer registry infrastructure. Sponsors and contract research organizations are increasingly integrating registry data with real-time screening algorithms to improve biomarker-stratified enrollment. Growth in multi-regional clinical trials is also supporting broader regulatory submissions and more diverse patient data.

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Investment Accelerates

Major drug manufacturers allocated approximately 40-50% of their 2024 development budgets to oncology programs, reflecting strong interest in premium-priced therapies and combination treatment portfolios. Venture funding for oncology start-ups also reached record levels in 2024. However, policy developments, including the Inflation Reduction Act, are prompting sponsors to prioritize first-in-class and best-in-class candidates.

Platform technologies - especially antibody-drug conjugates and cell therapies - require substantial upfront investment but offer opportunities across multiple cancer indications. This dynamic is encouraging alliances between pharmaceutical companies and specialty biotechnology firms, helping participants share development risk, accelerate technology transfer, and expand therapeutic pipelines.

Recruitment Complexity Remains a Major Constraint

Stringent eligibility requirements continue to slow oncology clinical trial recruitment. Only 17.0% of oncology patients qualify under legacy inclusion criteria, while 56.0% lack access to a local study. Precision protocols that require several genetic alterations can narrow eligible populations to fewer than 5% of patients.

AI-powered patient screening, broader eligibility criteria, and biomarker-based recruitment are becoming increasingly important. Although regulators support more inclusive protocols, inconsistent adoption across research sites can extend startup timelines and increase per-patient costs. Additional market factors include Fast-Track regulatory pathways, precision-medicine momentum, escalating trial expenses, and growing operational complexity.

Phase and Study Design Insights

Phase III trials accounted for 38.96% of market revenue in 2025, reflecting their pivotal role in regulatory approvals and reimbursement decisions. Phase I trials are forecast to expand at a 7.52% CAGR as novel therapeutic modalities move into first-in-human testing. Adaptive platform trials allow developers to evaluate multiple candidates and dosing regimens concurrently, improving portfolio flexibility and shortening development timelines.

Biomarker selection during Phase I can improve downstream efficiency by identifying non-responders earlier. Phase II studies remain critical for demonstrating efficacy and supporting breakthrough designations, while Phase IV trials are increasingly used for real-world safety monitoring, decentralized follow-up, and digital symptom tracking.

Treatment/interventional studies generated 72.10% of revenue in 2025, supported by continued regulatory reliance on randomized controlled trials. Observational studies are projected to grow at a 6.74% CAGR as real-world evidence becomes more prominent. Hybrid trial models, decentralized clinical trials, electronic patient-reported outcome platforms, remote visits, eConsent, and home health-nursing are improving patient access while reducing travel and operational burdens.

Regional Oncology Clinical Trials Market Outlook

North America led the global oncology clinical trials market with a 46.12% revenue share in 2025. The region benefits from flexible FDA fast-track pathways, established payer infrastructure, and advanced academic expertise in molecular oncology. Drug-pricing reform and potential healthcare budget constraints may influence future trial activity, encouraging sponsors to prioritize high-value assets and faster development pathways.

Asia-Pacific is forecast to be the fastest-growing regional market, registering a 6.31% CAGR through 2031. China represented 26.5% of new global trial starts in 2024 after reducing review timelines from 265 to 65 days. India is also gaining momentum through streamlined regulations and oncology research clusters in Hyderabad and Bengaluru. Government-supported genomic initiatives are further strengthening regional precision-medicine capabilities.

Europe remains an important oncology research market due to regulatory harmonization and strong academic-industry collaboration. Data-privacy requirements are accelerating the adoption of federated-data systems. Eastern Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East are also emerging as secondary trial hubs, offering lower per-patient costs and faster enrollment, while decentralized technologies help address infrastructure and cross-border logistical challenges.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

1.1 Study Assumptions & Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Rising Global Cancer Incidence & Prevalence

4.2.2 Increasing Pharma & Biotech Oncology-R&D Spend

4.2.3 Fast-Track Regulatory Pathways (Breakthrough, Prime, Etc.)

4.2.4 Precision-Medicine & Biomarker-Driven Therapy Momentum

4.2.5 Expansion Of Trial Sites In Emerging-Market Secondary Hospitals

4.2.6 Real-World-Data Integration Shaping Hybrid Evidence Protocols

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Stringent, Complex Eligibility Criteria Slow Recruitment

4.3.2 Escalating Trial Costs and Operational Burden

4.3.3 Patient-Pool Saturation from Overlapping Competing Studies

4.3.4 Cross-Border Data-Privacy Laws Complicate Multi-Region Trials

4.4 Regulatory Landscape

4.5 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.5.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers/?Sponsors

4.5.2 Bargaining Power of CRO/?Site Suppliers

4.5.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.5.4 Threat of Substitutes (real-world evidence, in-silico)

4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 Market Size & Growth Forecasts (Value, USD)

5.1 By Phase

5.1.1 Phase I

5.1.2 Phase II

5.1.3 Phase III

5.1.4 Phase IV

5.2 By Design

5.2.1 Treatment / Interventional Studies

5.2.2 Observational Studies

5.3 By Cancer Type

5.3.1 Lung Cancer

5.3.2 Breast Cancer

5.3.3 Colorectal Cancer

5.3.4 Leukemia

5.3.5 Prostate Cancer

5.3.6 Other Cancers

5.4 By Therapeutic Modality

5.4.1 Immunotherapy

5.4.2 Targeted Therapy

5.4.3 Chemotherapy

5.4.4 Cell & Gene Therapy

5.4.5 Other Therapeutic Modalities

5.5 Geography

5.5.1 North America

5.5.1.1 United States

5.5.1.2 Canada

5.5.1.3 Mexico

5.5.2 Europe

5.5.2.1 Germany

5.5.2.2 United Kingdom

5.5.2.3 France

5.5.2.4 Italy

5.5.2.5 Spain

5.5.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.5.3 Asia-Pacific

5.5.3.1 China

5.5.3.2 Japan

5.5.3.3 India

5.5.3.4 Australia

5.5.3.5 South Korea

5.5.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.5.4 Middle East & Africa

5.5.4.1 GCC

5.5.4.2 South Africa

5.5.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

5.5.5 South America

5.5.5.1 Brazil

5.5.5.2 Argentina

5.5.5.3 Rest of South America

6 Competitive Landscape

6.1 Market Concentration

6.2 Market Share Analysis

6.3 Company Profiles (includes Global level Overview, Market level overview, Core Business Segments, Financials, Headcount, Key Information, Market Rank, Market Share, Products and Services, and analysis of Recent Developments)

6.3.1 IQVIA

6.3.2 Parexel International

6.3.3 ICON plc

6.3.4 Syneos Health

6.3.5 Labcorp Drug Development

6.3.6 Thermo Fisher Scientific (PPD)

6.3.7 Medpace Holdings

6.3.8 Charles River Laboratories

6.3.9 Wuxi Clinical CRO

6.3.10 AstraZeneca PLC

6.3.11 Johnson & Johnson

6.3.12 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

6.3.13 Pfizer Inc.

6.3.14 Novartis AG

6.3.15 Bristol Myers Squibb

6.3.16 Merck & Co., Inc.

6.3.17 AbbVie Inc.

6.3.18 Eli Lilly and Company

6.3.19 Takeda Pharmaceutical

6.3.20 BeiGene Ltd.

6.3.21 Clovis Oncology

7 Market Opportunities & Future Outlook

7.1 White-space & Unmet-Need Assessment

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