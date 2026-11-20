MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Boost depot ROI with automated yards, OCR gates, truck appointments, and value-added repair, cleaning, and reefer services near high-traffic trade corridors.

Dublin, Nov. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Container Depot Logistics - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The container depot logistics market was valued at USD 58.54 billion in 2025 and is projected to increase from USD 62.07 billion in 2026 to USD 82.06 billion by 2031. The market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 5.74% from 2026 to 2031, supported by rising containerized trade, port congestion, growing off-port capacity requirements, and demand for faster container turnaround.

Containerized Trade Drives Off-Port Capacity Demand

Higher global trade volumes are creating sustained demand for off-port container storage, staging, handling, and repositioning capacity. The World Trade Organization projects global merchandise trade growth of 3% in 2026, while UNCTAD data indicates that global seaborne trade has exceeded 12 billion tons. These trends are increasing container circulation and strengthening demand for temporary storage across major shipping corridors.

Regional trade imbalances continue to influence depot capacity and utilization. Export-heavy locations must accommodate peak outbound container volumes, while import-led markets frequently manage return-empty backlogs. As a result, storage demand, pricing, and occupancy rates vary significantly by location and trade orientation.

Port Congestion Increases the Need for Faster Turnaround

Congestion at major ports is accelerating the use of off-port depots as gateway terminals seek to manage limited space and improve cargo flow. Shipping carriers increasingly prioritize facilities that provide guaranteed slots, customs support, efficient truck processing, and coordinated yard operations. Documentation-hold containers are also contributing to higher depot occupancy while customs and compliance procedures are completed.

Technology is becoming an important competitive factor in depot operations. Truck appointment systems, OCR-enabled gates, automated yards, and real-time slot allocation can reduce waiting periods and improve equipment utilization. PSA International doubled annual handling capacity at PSA Mumbai to 4.8 million TEUs in September 2025, highlighting the growing alignment between port expansion and landside logistics planning.

Land Scarcity Constrains Depot Expansion

Limited land availability near major ports and industrial clusters remains a significant market restraint. Container depots require large sites with reliable road or rail access, but high-demand locations often face elevated property costs and lengthy approval processes. Near JNPA, fragmented empty yard operations led RSA Global to announce a 62-acre automated facility in Uran, Raigad, involving an investment of INR 2,580 crore (USD 307 million).

Similar constraints affect inland logistics corridors near Rotterdam, Antwerp, and Hamburg, where terminal operators compete with industrial, commercial, and residential development. These conditions slow the supply response even as container volumes continue to rise.

Additional factors shaping the container depot logistics market include:



Expansion of reefer and specialized container handling requirements

Digital yard visibility and real-time capacity management

Volatile empty container flows and repositioning inefficiencies Growing demand for cleaning, fumigation, relabeling, and repackaging services

Depot and Service Segment Insights

Inland container depots accounted for 34.16% of market share in 2025, leading all depot formats. Their position reflects their importance as customs, consolidation, and dispatch hubs serving manufacturing regions located away from major ports. Facilities connected to freight rail corridors, national highways, and industrial zones can reduce inland transit friction while improving port capacity utilization.

Empty container depots are expected to record the fastest depot-type growth, advancing at an 8.60% CAGR through 2031. Shipping lines are positioning more empty containers near export centers to respond quickly to seasonal demand and supply chain disruptions. Investment is shifting from fragmented manual operations toward larger, technology-enabled facilities with higher throughput and stronger inventory control.

Container storage services represented 38.92% of the market in 2025, making them the largest service category. Demand remains supported by the need to hold containers between discharge, customs clearance, dispatch, and repositioning. Long-term contracts between carriers, freight forwarders, and depot operators also provide recurring utilization at high-traffic locations. In January 2026, Allcargo Terminals expanded its CFS capacity near JNPA and secured a 10-year contract extension.

Container maintenance and repair services are forecast to grow at a 9.76% CAGR through 2031. Scheduled inspections, aging equipment, stricter condition standards, and increased attention to compliance and liability are supporting this expansion. Value-added services offer additional growth opportunities for operators seeking to increase revenue without acquiring more land.

Regional Market Outlook

Asia-Pacific held 59.99% of the container depot logistics market in 2025, supported by its role as a leading global manufacturing and export base. India is experiencing substantial investment in port capacity, inland links, CFS facilities, and empty container yards. PSA Mumbai's Phase 2 expansion and Kuehne+Nagel's new CFS near JNPA reflect this infrastructure development. Japan is also advancing logistics capacity through planned facilities in the Keihin Port complex and its strategic container port policy.

North America and Europe remain high-value markets due to higher service fees, established infrastructure, and stringent compliance requirements. Mexico is gaining importance as nearshoring increases container traffic through Pacific ports and inland manufacturing corridors. APM Terminals inaugurated Phase II at Lazaro Cardenas in March 2026 and accelerated further expansion in response to manufacturing-linked demand. South America is also benefiting from agrifood exports, reefer traffic, and cold chain investment.

The Middle East and Africa are projected to grow at a 7.61% CAGR through 2031, making the region the fastest-expanding market. Logistics corridor development, rerouted shipping flows, and private terminal investment are increasing demand for supporting depot capacity in Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and East African gateways. In February 2026, DP World and APM Terminals announced a strategic partnership at Jeddah Islamic Port. The Southern container terminal handled more than 1.3 million TEUs in 2025 as weekly vessel calls increased to 38, underscoring the region's expanding role in global container logistics.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

1.1 Study Assumptions and Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview and Importance of Container Depot Logistics

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Growth In Containerized Trade Requiring Off-Port Buffer Capacity

4.2.2 Rising Need for Faster Container Turnaround at Congested Ports

4.2.3 Expansion of Reefer And Specialized Container Handling Needs

4.2.4 Digital Yard Visibility, Appointment Systems, and Real-Time Slot Allocation

4.2.5 Shift Toward Outsourced Depot Operations By Shipping Lines and NVOCCs

4.2.6 Decarbonization Pressure Encouraging Depot-Level Electrification and Idle-Time Reduction

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Yard Land Scarcity Near Major Ports and Inland Demand Clusters

4.3.2 Depot Labor Intensity and Safety Compliance Costs

4.3.3 Volatile Empty Container Flows And Repositioning Inefficiencies

4.3.4 Automation Payback Uncertainty in Mid-Sized Depots

4.4 Regulatory Framework

4.5 Value Chain and Distribution Channel Architecture Analysis

4.6 Technology Innovations Outlook

4.7 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.7.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.7.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.7.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.7.4 Threat of Substitutes

4.7.5 Rivalry Among Competitors

4.8 Container Throughput Trends

4.9 Import-Export Trade Analysis

4.10 Port and Terminal Infrastructure Analysis

4.11 Sustainability and ESG Analysis

4.12 Evolution of Container Depot Logistics Market

4.13 Impact of Geo-Political Events on Supply Chain Shifts

5 Market Size and Growth Forecasts (Value, 2026-2031)

5.1 By Depot Type

5.1.1 Inland Container Depots (ICDs)

5.1.2 Container Freight Stations (CFS)

5.1.3 Empty Container Depots (ECDs)

5.1.4 Port-Based Container Depots

5.2 By Service Type

5.2.1 Container Storage Services

5.2.2 Container Handling Services

5.2.3 Container Maintenance and Repair (M&R) Services

5.2.4 Container Cleaning and Washing Services

5.2.5 Other Value-Added Logistics Services

5.3 By Container Type

5.3.1 Dry Containers

5.3.2 Reefer Containers

5.4 By Trade Orientation

5.4.1 International/Transshipment Container Handling

5.4.2 Domestic Container Movement

5.5 By Region/Country

5.5.1 North America

5.5.1.1 United States

5.5.1.2 Canada

5.5.1.3 Mexico

5.5.2 South America

5.5.2.1 Brazil

5.5.2.2 Peru

5.5.2.3 Chile

5.5.2.4 Argentina

5.5.2.5 Rest of South America

5.5.3 Asia-Pacific

5.5.3.1 China

5.5.3.2 Japan

5.5.3.3 India

5.5.3.4 South Korea

5.5.3.5 Australia

5.5.3.6 South East Asia

5.5.3.7 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.5.4 Europe

5.5.4.1 United Kingdom

5.5.4.2 Germany

5.5.4.3 France

5.5.4.4 Spain

5.5.4.5 Italy

5.5.4.6 BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

5.5.4.7 NORDICS (Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway, and Sweden)

5.5.4.8 Rest of Europe

5.5.5 Middle East and Africa

5.5.5.1 United Arab Emirates

5.5.5.2 Saudi Arabia

5.5.5.3 South Africa

5.5.5.4 Nigeria

5.5.5.5 Rest of the Middle East And Africa

6 Competitive Landscape

6.1 Market Concentration

6.2 Key Strategic Moves

6.3 Market Share Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles (includes Global level Overview, Market level overview, Core Segments, Financials as available, Strategic Information, Market Rank/Share for key companies, Products & Services, and Recent Developments)

6.4.1 APM Terminals

6.4.2 DP World

6.4.3 PSA International

6.4.4 COSCO SHIPPING Lines Co., Ltd.

6.4.5 Hutchison Ports

6.4.6 Shanghai International Port (Group) Co., Ltd.

6.4.7 CMA CGM Group

6.4.8 SSA Marine

6.4.9 International Container Terminal Services, Inc.

6.4.10 Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited

6.4.11 Eurogate Container Terminal GmbH

6.4.12 Mediterranean Shipping Company S.A.

6.4.13 Container Corporation of India Limited

6.4.14 Gateway Distriparks Limited

6.4.15 Qube Holdings Limited

6.4.16 China Merchants Port Holdings

6.4.17 Abu Dhabi Ports Group

6.4.18 Rhenus Group (Including Contargo)

6.4.19 Allcargo Logistics Limited

6.4.20 Depot Connect International

6.4.21 Den Hartogh Logistics

6.4.22 Bertschi Group

7 Market Opportunities and Future Outlook

7.1 White-space and Unmet-Need Assessment

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