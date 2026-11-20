COMBINED GENERAL MEETING OF NOVEMBER 20, 2026: ARGAN SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE THE MERGER WITH WDP



Approval of the cross-border merger by absorption of ARGAN into WDP, expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2027

Approval of the exceptional distribution of €11 per share, to be paid before completion of the merger Progress on the conditions precedent



At the Combined General Meeting held on Friday, November 20, 2026, at the Palais Brongniart in Paris, ARGAN shareholders approved all resolutions supported by the Management Board and the Supervisory Board, paving the way for the merger with WDP.

As of the date of the meeting, ARGAN's share capital consisted of 25,766,939 shares, representing 25,748,892 voting rights. Shareholders present, represented, having granted a proxy to the Chairman or having voted by correspondence together held 22,429,229 shares and an equal number of voting rights, representing 87.10% of the total.

Approval of all resolutions supported by ARGAN's Management Board and Supervisory Board

The Combined General Meeting approved all resolutions supported by the Supervisory Board and the Management Board, including:

Resolution No. 3 approving the common draft terms of the cross-border merger entered into on July 23, 2026, between ARGAN and Warehouses De Pauw NV (“WDP”), as well as the merger by absorption of ARGAN into WDP (the“Merger”), adopted with 93.11% of the votes.



Under the terms of the common draft terms of the cross-border merger, each ARGAN share will be exchanged for 3 newly issued WDP shares. Completion of the Merger, which will result in the delisting of ARGAN shares from Euronext Paris and the admission to trading of the newly issued WDP shares on Euronext Brussels, Euronext Amsterdam and Euronext Paris, is expected to take place during the first quarter of 2027, subject to the satisfaction of the remaining conditions precedent. WDP's Extraordinary General Meeting, which will be called upon to approve the Merger, will be held on November 24, 2026.

Resolution No. 2 approving an exceptional distribution of €11 per share, to be paid out of share premium reserves (the“Exceptional Distribution”), adopted with 97.02% of the votes.



The ex-date and payment date of the Exceptional Distribution will be determined at a later date by the Management Board and announced in a press release. The Exceptional Distribution will take place before completion of the Merger.

Progress on the conditions precedent

In addition to the approval of the Merger by ARGAN's General Meeting, the following regulatory approvals required for completion of the Merger have recently been obtained. In particular:



The French Directorate General of Public Finances (Direction générale des finances publiques) issued a favourable tax ruling in line with the requests submitted by ARGAN and WDP;

The French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des Marchés Financiers, 'AMF') confirmed that the transaction would not trigger a mandatory public buyout offer;

The Merger was approved by the relevant authorities under applicable foreign investment control regulations;

The Belgian Financial Services and Markets Authority (FSMA) approved the amendments to WDP's articles of association in connection with the Merger; and The applicable waiting period for the European Commission's review of the Merger under the Foreign Subsidies Regulation has expired.



Completion of the Merger, which is expected to take place during the first quarter of 2027, remains subject to the other conditions precedent set out in Article 4 of the common draft terms of the cross-border merger, in particular the approval of the Merger by WDP's Extraordinary General Meeting, which will be held on Tuesday, November 24, 2026, and the issuance of the pre-merger certificates in France and Belgium.

Further information on the Merger is available on the Company's website and at

The full minutes of the General Meeting held on November 20, 2026, will be available on the Company's website by the end of the day. A replay of the General Meeting is available on argan.fr via the following link: .

2027 1 financial calendar (Publication of the press release after closing of the stock exchange)



January 4: Net sales of 4th quarter 2026

January 21: Annual results 2026 March 25: General Meeting 2027



Disclaimer

This press release does not constitute an offer or solicitation to acquire, purchase, subscribe for, sell or exchange securities in the United States, Australia, Hong Kong, Canada, Japan, New Zealand, South Africa, Switzerland or the United Kingdom, or in any other country or jurisdiction where such an offer or solicitation would constitute a violation of the laws of that country or jurisdiction, and no such offer (or solicitation) may be made in any of these jurisdictions. Any failure to comply with this restriction may constitute a violation of the securities laws of the United States, Australia, Hong Kong, Canada, Japan, New Zealand, South Africa, Switzerland or the United Kingdom, or other applicable laws. Any person who becomes aware of this announcement must inform themselves of, and comply with, any such restrictions.

The Merger did not constitute an offer in France, Belgium or any other jurisdiction, except where provided for under the laws of that jurisdiction.

The shares to be issued in connection with the Merger may not be offered or sold in the United States except pursuant to an effective registration statement under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the“Securities Act”), or pursuant to a valid exemption from the registration requirements.

The shares to be issued in connection with the Merger may not be offered to the public, directly or indirectly, in Switzerland within the meaning of the Swiss Federal Financial Services Act (“FinSA”) (except in circumstances falling within Article 36 of FinSA), and no application has been or will be made for the admission of these shares to trading on a trading venue in Switzerland. Neither this press release nor any other document relating to the Merger or associated promotional material constitutes a prospectus within the meaning of FinSA, and none of them may be publicly distributed or otherwise made publicly available in Switzerland.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the expected timing, terms, benefits, synergies and completion of the Merger, the strategic rationale for the Merger, and the expected future performance and prospects of the combined group. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including, without limitation, the terms“believes”,“estimates”,“anticipates”,“expects”,“intends”,“may”,“shall”,“plans”,“continues”,“ongoing”,“possible”,“predicts”,“aims”,“seeks”,“would” or“should”, and include statements made by WDP regarding its strategy and expected results.

By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors, many of which are beyond WDP's control and are difficult to predict, and readers are cautioned that none of these forward-looking statements constitutes a guarantee of future performance. The actual results of WDP (including its subsidiaries) may differ materially from those projected or implied by the forward-looking statements, in particular as a result of the failure to satisfy the conditions precedent to the Merger, or changes to or termination of the terms of the Merger. In light of these uncertainties, investors should not rely on these forward-looking statements, forecasts and estimates.

WDP undertakes no obligation to publish any updates or revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect new information, changes in expectations or events, conditions or circumstances on which such statements are based, except as required by applicable law or a competent regulatory authority.

About ARGAN

ARGAN is the only French real estate company specializing in the DEVELOPMENT & RENTAL OF PREMIUM WAREHOUSES listed on EURONEXT and is the leading player in its market in France. Building on a unique customer-centric approach, ARGAN develops PREMIUM and pre-let Au0nom® -labelled warehouses – i.e., which produce their own energy for self-consumption – for blue-chip companies, with tailor-made services throughout all project phases from the development milestones to the rental management. As at June 30, 2026, ARGAN represented a portfolio of 3.9 million sq.m, with close to 110 warehouses located in the continental area of France. Appraised at a total of €4.3 billion (excl. duties), this portfolio generates a yearly rental income of €224 million (yearly rental income based on the portfolio delivered as at June 30, 2026).

Profitability, well-mastered debt and sustainability are at the heart of ARGAN 's DNA. The financial solidity of the Group's model is notably reflected in its Investment-grade rating (BBB- with a stable outlook) with Standard & Poor's. ARGAN is also deploying a committed ESG policy addressing all its stakeholders. Achievements as part of this roadmap are regularly recognized by third-party agencies such as GRESB (rated: 83/100), Sustainalytics (low extra-financial risk), Ethifinance (gold medal) and Ecovadis (silver medal – top 15% amongst rated companies).

ARGAN is a listed real estate investment company (French SIIC), on Compartment A of Euronext Paris (ISIN FR0010481960 - ARG) and is included in the Euronext SBF 120, CAC All-Share, EPRA Europe and IEIF SIIC France indices.