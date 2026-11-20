Kannan Meiappan Publishes Two Studies on AI in Financial Platforms

REDMOND, WA, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Kannan Meiappan published two research articles in August and September 2026 on how artificial intelligence can help financial platforms protect customer data and spot early signs of system problems.“From Reactive Monitoring to Predictive Resilience: AI-Assisted Observability in Financial Platforms,” published September 9 in Multidimensional Research Insights, explores how AI-assisted monitoring may help identify unusual system behavior and support earlier investigation of potential failures. The framework performed well at detecting anomalies in simulated data and had limited success predicting failures.“Preventing Cross-Tenant Data Exposure in Financial Platforms Through AI-Assisted Security and Enterprise Architecture Controls,” published August 18 in AI and Machine Learning Advances, examines ways to reduce the risk of data from one customer or organization being exposed to another in shared financial platforms. The paper proposes combining safeguards such as access controls and separation of customer data with AI-assisted detection of unusual activity.Meiappan is a Director – Platform Engineering (Architecture) at Ascendion, where his work spans cloud-native, hybrid and on-premises systems, including Azure modernization, microservices, APIs and services. He has contributed to the architecture and modernization of a large-scale financial accounting platform.

Kannan Meiappan

Independent Researcher

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Kannan Meiappan Publishes Two Studies on AI in Financial Platforms News Provided By Pulse Media PR November 20, 2026, 16:29 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Education, IT Industry, Science, Technology



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