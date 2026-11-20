PTC Tech 50 Finalist Frame

Erie-based global supply chain solutions company recognized by the Pittsburgh Technology Council among the region's top employers for culture.

- Yuriy OstapyakERIE, PA, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Logistics Plus, Inc. (LP), a global leader in transportation, logistics, and unique supply chain solutions, was named a finalist for the Company Culture category of the 2026 Tech 50 Awards, presented by the Pittsburgh Technology Council. The Tech 50 honors technology innovation among companies and leaders in western Pennsylvania, and this year marks the program's 30th anniversary.The Company Culture category recognizes organizations that put their employees first. The Tech 50 Awards gala on Thursday, November 19, celebrated all winners and finalists."Culture is how we've operated since the day Jim Berlin started the company in Erie 30 years ago," said Yuriy Ostapyak, CEO of Logistics Plus. "We're grateful to the Pittsburgh Technology Council for including us among this year's finalists, and proud of our team in western Pennsylvania and around the world."LP has grown to nearly 2,000 employees across more than 55 countries, including about 300 in western Pennsylvania."Logistics Plus was founded 30 years ago with a few key values that continue to define our culture today," added Scott Frederick, CMO of Logistics Plus. "We find a way to 'yes,' have a passion for excellence, and do what's right. We're proud of being recognized by the Pittsburgh Technology Council and a technology community that sees culture as part of innovation."About the Pittsburgh Technology CouncilFounded in 1983, the Pittsburgh Technology Council is the oldest and largest technology trade association in North America, serving technology companies throughout southwestern Pennsylvania. The organization helps member companies succeed at every stage of growth through business development, talent, government relations, and visibility services, and hosts the annual Tech 50 Awards, which honor technology innovation in the region. Learn more at pghtech.About Logistics Plus, Inc.Logistics Plus, Inc. is a unique global supply chain solutions company built for what's next. With nearly $1 billion in annual revenue and operations spanning 55+ countries, Logistics Plusdelivers transportation, warehousing, fulfillment, project management, and technology solutions for businesses navigating a complex, ever-changing world. Privately held and people-driven, the company's nearly 2,000 employees bring its trademark Passion for ExcellenceTM to every customer relationship and every challenge. Logistics Plus is a 21st Century Logistics CompanyTM recognized as a Great Place to Workand a top global logistics and technology provider. Learn more at logisticsplus.

Scott Frederick

Logistics Plus, Inc.

+ +1 814-240-6881

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

TikTok

X

Other

Scott Frederick Tech 50 Comments

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Logistics Plus Named Finalist for Tech 50 Award in Company Culture Category News Provided By Logistics Plus, Inc. November 20, 2026, 16:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, International Organizations, Shipping, Storage & Logistics, World & Regional



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.