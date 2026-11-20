MENAFN - EIN Presswire) More Than a Decade After a 2015 Treadmill Tragedy News, Motor-Free Design Earns 2026 TIME Special Mention and Strong Response from First-Time Users

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- A 2015 treadmill-related death helped spark more than ten years of research aimed at solving long-standing safety and biomechanics problems with conventional treadmills. The resulting motor-free design has now received a Special Mention from TIME's Best Inventions of 2026 and is available through a Kickstarter campaign. A survey of 40 first-time users at a UFC Gym in Torrance, California, has also produced high ratings for overall experience, natural feel, and safety.TIME Staff described the latest version as follows:“BodyEnergy introduced a new version of its motorless flat treadmill with Ab-drive, featuring a front abdominal roller that enables natural backward stride propulsion to biomechanically mimic running outdoors.”Each year in the United States, more than 20,000 people are treated in emergency rooms for treadmill-related injuries, including thousands of children. Conventional motorized treadmills with 2-5 HP powerful motors are the key safety issues, and the motor-driven belt alters natural gait by reducing the backward push that occurs when running outdoors. The motor-free design allows the user to drive the belt through body movement. When the user stops, the belt stops.In June 2026, 40 members at UFC Gym Torrance (19800 Hawthorne Blvd, Torrance, CA 90503) tried the treadmill for the first time. Most learned the movement within seconds. Survey results (average scores on a 1–10 scale) included:Overall experience: 9.4;Natural running feel compared with a traditional motorized treadmill: 8.7;Low joint impact: 8.7;Safety and“stop-on-you” control: 9.3;Likelihood to recommend: 9.1;Interest in purchasing or recommending the gym to purchase: 8.4;Common descriptive words from users included“natural,”“comfortable,”“easy,” and“reduce impact.”People in the Los Angeles area are invited to visit UFC Gym Torrance during regular hours to try the treadmill. Media coverage and public support at this stage are viewed by the developers as carrying similar weight to the more than ten years of research that produced the design. Broader awareness could help reduce treadmill-related emergency visits and encourage more people to train indoors with greater control and lower impact.Production of both home models has begun. Kickstarter backers are scheduled to receive units from the first shipments. Additional information is available at the project page or by contacting the company.Media ContactHui Yan, Ph.D.BodyEnergy TechnologyEmail:...Website: bodyenergytechnologyKickstarter: [kickstarter/projects/bodyenergy/bodyenergy-treadmill]

Hui Yan

BodyEnergy Technology Co., Ltd.

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BodyEnergy Treadmill Earns 2026 TIME Special Mention and Strong Response from First-Time Users News Provided By BodyEnergy Technology Co., Ltd. November 20, 2026, 16:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Consumer Goods, Environment, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, Technology



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