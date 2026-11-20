SmallCap Asia's bilingual Newsroom publishes company announcements in English and Chinese for investors across Asia.

Companies can publish unlimited announcements in both languages and reach investors through SmallCap Asia's website, WeChat, social media and newsletter.

- Xinying Zhou, SmallCap AsiaSINGAPORE, November 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Global One Media Group Pte. Ltd., an investor marketing and digital communications firm, announces the launch of a bilingual press release distribution service through SmallCap Asia, giving companies a dedicated channel to publish announcements in English and Chinese and extend their news to investor audiences across Asia.The launch introduces a dedicated SmallCap Asia Newsroom, supported by a“Latest Company News” section on the platform's homepage. The Newsroom is now live and features company announcements covering corporate developments, project updates, financial results, and other material business news.Through an ongoing subscription, participating companies can submit unlimited press releases for publication in both English and Chinese, with Chinese translation and review included. News is distributed through SmallCap Asia's website, social media channels, WeChat, and investor newsletter, providing multiple touchpoints for companies seeking to communicate with investors across the region.The programme also includes a CEO interview every six months, supported by a bilingual editorial article and newsletter inclusion. This gives participating companies additional opportunities to communicate their strategy, milestones, and business developments in greater depth.“Companies need a consistent and accessible way to keep investors informed as their businesses evolve,” said Bastien Boulay, Co-Founder and CEO of Global One Media.“Through SmallCap Asia, we are bringing bilingual publication and multi-channel distribution together in one ongoing service, helping companies communicate their news more effectively with English- and Chinese-speaking investor audiences across Asia.”The service is available to Global One Media clients and other companies seeking to strengthen their investor communications in Asia, including issuers listed in Australia, Canada, the United States, Singapore, and other international markets.Participating companies can use the programme as an ongoing channel to maintain visibility between major corporate milestones and keep investor audiences updated throughout the year. The Newsroom expands SmallCap Asia's existing offering of market coverage, CEO interviews, investor education, and bilingual editorial content by adding a dedicated channel for ongoing company news.Explore the Newsroom at .For programme information and enquiries, visit .About SmallCap AsiaSmallCap Asia is an investor media platform covering Asian small-cap markets and selected global opportunities. It publishes market insights, company news, CEO interviews and investor education in English and Chinese.About Global One Media GroupGlobal One Media ( ) is an international investor marketing and digital communications firm serving publicly traded and pre-IPO companies. Through its fully integrated in-house model, the firm provides investor relations communications support through investment story development, strategic messaging, premium content creation, digital marketing and targeted multi-platform distribution. This integrated approach helps clients communicate their investment stories clearly, increase market visibility, connect with relevant investor audiences and build sustained awareness across North America, Europe and Asia.Follow us on social media:Facebook:X (Twitter):YouTube: @smallcapasiaInstagram:Linkedin:

Xinying Zhou

SmallCap Asia

+65 8966 2476

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Global One Media Launches SmallCap Asia Newsroom for English and Chinese Press Releases News Provided By Global One Media Group November 20, 2026, 16:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Companies, Energy Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Mining Industry



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