“From Clues to Clarity: Recognizing ATTR-CM,” is an immersive educational program.

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“From Clues to Clarity: Recognizing ATTR-CM” demonstrates Woven's approach to bringing new technology into health care communications.

- Courtney Kaprelian

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Woven Health Collective has earned two honors in the 2026 Rx Club Awards for“From Clues to Clarity: Recognizing ATTR-CM,” an immersive educational program created for BridgeBio. The program received recognition in the Augmented Reality and Educational Animation categories.

The virtual reality experience places health care professionals in the perspective of a patient living with undiagnosed transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM. Combining realistic animation with visual, audio, and haptic cues, the program was designed to reveal connections among symptoms that might otherwise be considered separately.

“In health care, innovation is about more than demonstrating what a technology can do. It's about creatively deploying technology to serve an authentic need,” said Bart Zoni, Chief Digital, AI and Technology Officer of Woven Health Collective.“For this project, augmented reality created a unique learning moment for health care professionals while accommodating the requirements of scientific accuracy, the user experience, and medical, legal, and regulatory review from the start.”

Woven developed the experience in four months, combining character development, motion capture and symptom-based sensory effects. Its use extended from internal education for BridgeBio's field force to HCP engagement at major medical conferences, illustrating how an immersive concept can be developed for practical use across different health care settings.

“Our clients need partners who can co-create new ideas and understand what it takes to bring them to life within a life sciences company,” said Courtney Kaprelian, President of Woven Health Collective.“That requires creative ambition, respect for the science and an understanding of regulatory and compliance expectations. These honors recognize work that brings those priorities together rather than treating them as competing demands.”

The two Rx Club honors follow Woven's November 9 announcement of a 2026 Healthcare Marketing Impact Award for the same program. Together, the recognitions highlight Woven's focus on using technology to address specific challenges in HCP communication.

Learn more about Woven's creative and AI capabilities at: .

Vin Keane

Woven Health Collective

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Woven Health Collective Earns Two Rx Club Awards for BridgeBio Immersive Education Program News Provided By Woven Health Collective November 20, 2026, 16:31 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Education, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Media, Advertising & PR



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