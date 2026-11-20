The Port Richey shop is supporting mentorship, professional connections, and career pathways for women across the automotive industry.

- Allan Padgitt, Owner, RMP Auto

PORT RICHEY, FL, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- RMP Auto has joined Amazing Women in Automotive, an industry community focused on recruiting, retaining, and mentoring women in automotive. The membership connects the family-owned Port Richey repair shop with professionals working to strengthen career opportunities across the field.

Amazing Women in Automotive brings together professionals from across the automotive industry through mentorship, networking, educational events, workshops, and roundtable discussions. Its work helps women build lasting careers while giving employers and industry leaders opportunities to exchange ideas, learn from one another, and strengthen the workforce. The organization also supports scholarships and grassroots initiatives intended to broaden access and help women build connections across the field.

For RMP Auto, joining the organization aligns with the values that shape its family-owned auto repair shop. The company describes its approach as one built around careful vehicle inspections, clear explanations, and respect for the people who depend on their vehicles. That same emphasis on communication and respect also matters in creating workplaces where employees can learn, contribute, and advance.

The membership also connects RMP Auto with broader conversations about the many careers available throughout automotive service. Those opportunities extend beyond the repair bay to service advising, customer care, operations, and business leadership. Through this community, the shop can stay engaged with ideas and experiences that help more people see a future in the industry.

A Message From the Owner

“Joining Amazing Women in Automotive reflects our belief that a stronger repair industry is built through opportunity, mentorship, and respect for the people who choose this work,” said Allan Padgitt, owner of RMP Auto.

About RMP Auto

RMP Auto LLC is a family-owned automotive repair business located at 10134 Scenic Drive, Port Richey, FL 34668. The shop serves Port Richey and Pasco County with vehicle maintenance, diagnostics, and repair. Its team emphasizes thorough inspections, clear communication, and dependable automotive services that help customers keep their vehicles safe and reliable. The shop is open Monday through Friday from 8 AM to 4 PM.

Allan Padgitt

RMP Auto LLC

+1 727-862-5304

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RMP Auto Joins Amazing Women in Automotive to Support Industry Careers News Provided By Advanced Digital Media Services November 20, 2026, 16:34 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Consumer Goods



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