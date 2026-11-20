The video-first series brings sports, celebrity culture, reality TV & unfiltered conversation together through the perspectives of two women who know the game

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- One of the most recognizable names in Reality TV, Kristen Doute, has joined forces with Boston native and passionate sports authority Katie DiMento, for a new weekly sports and pop culture podcast, Run It Back, in partnership with PODGO. Bringing together two distinct voices and areas of expertise, the series takes a fresh approach to the intersection of sports and pop culture, creating a space where the biggest conversations in sports, entertainment, celebrity culture and everyday life meet.Built around the chemistry of its two hosts, Run It Back is a show about more than just the latest headlines. Kristen, a familiar face to millions of reality television fans, has spent years at the center of some of the most talked-about conversations in reality TV. Best known for her eight seasons on Bravo's Vanderpump Rules and her continued role on The Valley, she does just understand viral entertainment, she creates it. A Detroit native and lifelong Detroit Lions fan, she also brings a personal connection to the sports conversation that extends beyond the entertainment world.Katie provides the sports authority and perspective that makes the pairing distinctive. With a Boston voice and an established life in Los Angeles, Katie brings an informed, opinionated approach to sports and the ability to make the biggest games, storylines and personalities accessible and engaging. Her perspective offers a grounded counterpoint to Kristen's pop-culture instincts, creating a dynamic in which the hosts can challenge one another, agree, disagree and bring audiences into the conversation."I've always loved sports, and growing up a Detroit football fan, Sundays have always been about the game, the passion and, of course, having a lot to say about it,” said Kristen Doute.“I've also always loved a good conversation, a little friendly debate and, let's be honest, a little bit of drama. What makes Run It Back so fun is that we get to bring together two worlds that people don't always think belong in the same conversation. Sports and pop culture are such a huge part of what we're talking about every day, and women have plenty to say about both. Katie brings her sports knowledge and perspective, I bring my love of pop culture and my own sports fandom, and together we're creating a space where we can be opinionated, laugh, disagree and say what everyone else is thinking.”"Sports have always been such a big part of my life and for my family, and I've always loved the conversations, debates and personalities that come with being a fan,” said Katie DiMento.“What I love about Run It Back is that we're not putting sports and pop culture into separate boxes. They're connected, they're constantly influencing each other, and women are just as invested in those conversations as anyone else. Kristen and I bring completely different perspectives, which makes for some really fun, honest and unexpected conversations. This show is about having a voice, knowing your stuff, being curious and never feeling like you need permission to join the conversation."Together, the two hosts create a space where women don't have to choose between knowing the game and knowing the latest tea. Whether breaking down a major football storyline, debating a viral moment, discussing a reality-TV headline or weighing in on the latest cultural conversation, Run It Back makes room for all of it."There's such a natural connection between sports and pop culture, and women are already part of both conversations," said Tristan Capes-Davis, Founder of PODGO. "Kristen and Katie bring two distinct audiences and perspectives together in a way that feels authentic, entertaining and highly relevant. Kristen has an established relationship with a passionate reality-TV and pop-culture audience, while Katie brings the sports authority that gives the show a real point of difference. Run It Back has the personality, format and audience appeal to build something special, and PODGO is excited to help bring it to audiences everywhere."The partnership was brokered in collaboration with Maxx Lepselter of Maxx Mgmt, who represents the talent and played a key role in bringing the deal with PODGO together. Beyond the podcast launch, Maxx Mgmt will continue to identify and develop strategic brand collaborations, sponsorships and marketing partnerships designed to expand the show's reach and commercial opportunities.“We're excited to have played a role in bringing this partnership together and helping Kristen and Katie launch Run It Back with PODGO,” said Maxx Lepselter of Maxx Mgmt.“Representing talent is about more than negotiating deals. It's about identifying opportunities that align with their personalities, passions and long-term goals. This podcast brings together two dynamic voices with a unique perspective on sports and pop culture, and we see tremendous potential to build on that through strategic brand collaborations, sponsorships and marketing partnerships that extend well beyond the podcast itself.”From the NFL, Fantasy drafts and the biggest moments in the worlds of sports to Bravo drama, pop culture's most viral moments, relationships, style and everything happening online, the hosts bring different perspectives, genuine expertise and plenty of personality to the conversation. The result is an entertaining, accessible and opinionated take on the stories women are talking about, without assuming that sports knowledge and pop culture knowledge have to exist in separate worlds.Designed as a video-first property, Run It Back will extend beyond the full-length weekly episodes through short-form content, reaction moments and clips created for discovery across TikTok, Instagram Reels and other social platforms.PODGO will handle distribution across major podcast platforms and manage advertising representation and sponsorship opportunities for the series, connecting the show with brands seeking to reach its engaged and culturally connected audience.Run It Back will release new episodes weekly, with full video episodes available on YouTube and video podcast distribution across Spotify and Apple Podcasts. Audio episodes will also be available on major podcast listening platforms, with additional short-form content and highlights distributed across social media at @runitbackwithKD across platforms.

Tristan Capes-Davis

PODGO

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Kristen Doute and Katie DiMento 'Run It Back' with New Weekly Sports and Pop Culture Podcast in Partnership with PODGO News Provided By PODGO November 20, 2026, 16:39 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media, Sports, Fitness & Recreation



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