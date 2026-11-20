MENAFN - EIN Presswire) JAVISS AUTO PRG INC sells self-paced video courses on scan tool diagnostics, CAN bus, ECU and key programming, with a four-course certification path.

- Deva SacklDULUTH, GA, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- A modern car can carry dozens of electronic control modules, and they share data over a CAN bus network. When one of them fails, the repair usually starts with a scan tool and a wiring diagram. Many technicians learned the trade on mechanical systems, and now they face these electrical faults every week.JAVISS AUTO PRG INC builds its courses for that technician. The company sells online automotive electronics training as video lessons. Students study at their own pace on a computer or a phone, so the lessons fit around shop hours.The course catalog covers the electronics work a modern service bay deals with:. scan tool diagnostics. electrical troubleshooting. CAN bus communication. ECU systems. key and module programming"Cars that come into a shop now need electrical diagnosis more often. We want a technician to learn a skill in the evening and use it on a real car the next morning," said Deva Sackl, CEO of JAVISS AUTO PRG INC.JAVISS AUTO PRG is based in Duluth, Georgia, in Gwinnett County, and sells its courses online. Students choose one of three ways to study:. The certification program has four courses taken in a set order and a final exam. Students who finish receive a numbered certificate. The program starts at $2,700, and mentorship is available.. Single courses are sold for a one-time payment and come with lifetime access.. Team plans are built for repair shops. They start at $590 per seat, billed yearly, with a three-seat minimum and a lower seat price from 10 seats.On a team plan, the shop owner assigns seats to employees by email. Each student then gets a progress report, so the owner can see who has finished which course. A shop can train several technicians at once without sending anyone away for a week of classes.Questions technicians askWho are the courses for?They are for working automotive technicians who want to add electronics diagnostics and programming skills. Shop owners can also buy seats for their teams.Do the classes follow a fixed schedule?No. All lessons are recorded on video, and each student moves through them at his or her own pace.What does a student receive after the certification program?A student who completes all four courses and the final exam receives a numbered certificate.Technicians and shop owners can review the course list and enroll on the company website.About JAVISS AUTO PRG INCJAVISS AUTO PRG INC is a Duluth, Georgia company that sells online automotive electronics training for working technicians. Its video courses cover scan tool diagnostics, electrical troubleshooting, CAN bus, ECU systems, and key and module programming. Students can buy single courses with lifetime access, enroll in the four-course certification program, or study through a team plan paid for by their shop.

Deva Sackl

JAVISS AUTO PRG INC

+1 (779) 238-8987

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JAVISS AUTO PRG INC offers self-paced automotive electronics training for working technicians News Provided By MRC Rocket Inc November 20, 2026, 16:43 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Consumer Goods, Education



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