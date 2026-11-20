New Mexico counties held all five top spots in Ligori & Ligori's national ranking of fatal crashes involving a distracted driver. The ranking includes counties with at least 50,000 residents.

Cook County, Illinois, led the nation with 506 fatal crashes involving a distracted driver, followed by Bexar County, Texas, with 301.

Wakulla County led Florida with 2.16 fatal crashes involving a distracted driver. Orange County had the highest total, with 178 crashes.

Cook County leads in total crashes; New Mexico counties hold the five highest population-adjusted rates

- Keith Ligori, Founder and Attorney, Ligori & LigoriTAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Ahead of Thanksgiving travel, Ligori & Ligori, Injury Lawyers, has released a national study examining where fatal crashes involving distracted drivers are most concentrated. The analysis reviewed federal crash records from 2019 through 2024, documenting 18,009 such crashes nationwide and ranking counties by total crashes and rates relative to population.The study,“The Deadliest U.S. Counties for Distracted Driving-Related Fatalities,” analyzed federal crash records and U.S. Census Bureau population estimates. Cook County, Illinois, recorded the highest total, while New Mexico counties occupied all five highest positions in the national population-adjusted ranking.The five counties with the most fatal crashes involving a distracted driver were:Cook County, Illinois: 506.Bexar County, Texas: 301.Bernalillo County, New Mexico: 203.Maricopa County, Arizona: 179.Orange County, Florida: 178.When measured relative to population, McKinley County, New Mexico, ranked first, with 64 crashes, equivalent to 9.28 per 10,000 residents over the six-year period. Eddy, Lea, Chaves and Otero counties completed the top five among counties with at least 50,000 residents. Nine New Mexico counties appeared in the national top 30.“Distractions behind the wheel can take many forms, from checking a phone to eating or reaching for something in the car,” said Attorney Keith Ligori.“As families travel for Thanksgiving, we encourage drivers to put away anything that could take their attention off the road and pull over safely when something needs their attention. Getting there safely matters more than saving a few minutes.”Florida had three counties among the national top 20 by total count: Orange County with 178 crashes, Hillsborough County with 100 and Osceola County with 78. In the separate Florida population-adjusted ranking, Wakulla County placed first, followed by Walton and Jackson counties.The full study, including county rankings, graphics and methodology, is available at CallMeOnMyCell. Keith Ligori is available for media interviews about the findings and distracted driving prevention.MethodologyThe study analyzed fatal crashes coded as involving a distracted driver in the U.S. Department of Transportation's Fatality and Injury Reporting System Tool for 2019–2024. Population-adjusted figures use 2024 Census estimates and represent cumulative crashes per 10,000 residents over six years, not annual rates. National population-adjusted rankings include counties with at least 50,000 residents; the Florida comparison has no population minimum. Figures count fatal crashes, not individual deaths, and do not measure risk per mile driven.About Ligori & LigoriWith offices in Tampa, Lakeland, Key West, Ocala and Orlando, Florida, Ligori & Ligori, Injury Lawyers, represents clients in personal injury and insurance claims, including auto accidents, truck accidents, property damage, storm damage and wrongful death. Guided by its commitment to“personalized attention for your personal injury,” the firm combines individual attention with legal experience and resources to pursue fair compensation for its clients.For more information about the firm or its community outreach initiatives, visit or call 888-706-8768.

Samantha Kessler

Esquire Digital

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Ligori & Ligori Releases National Study Ranking Counties for Fatal Crashes Involving Distracted Drivers News Provided By Esquire Digital November 20, 2026, 16:45 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Insurance Industry, Law, Travel & Tourism Industry



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