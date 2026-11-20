MENAFN - IANS) Agartala, Nov 20 (IANS) Around 2,000 personnel of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), comprising 25 companies, will be deployed in Tripura to ensure the peaceful conduct of the November 27 Urban Local Body (ULB) elections, officials said on Friday.

The deployment follows a request from the State Election Commission (SEC) to the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

A senior police official of the Tripura Police Headquarters (PHQ) said that the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has decided to provide 25 companies of CAPF to Tripura for the upcoming local body elections.

The deployment will comprise 13 companies of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and 12 companies of Border Security Force (BSF).

The forces will be made available with immediate effect and will remain in the state until December 2 to assist in maintaining law and order and ensuring peaceful elections, the official said.

The counting of votes of the ULB elections will take place on December 2.

The SEC earlier through the state government has urged the MHA to deploy the CAPF to ensure peaceful conduct of the November 27 ULB elections.

Central and state security forces, including the Tripura State Rifles (TSR), are conducting area-domination exercises and flag marches in different sensitive urban areas under the supervision of senior police officials, including district Superintendents of Police (SPs), to instill confidence among voters and prevent any untoward incidents ahead of the elections.

The CPI-M and Congress leaders said that they had been demanding Central forces for nearly a month but had yet to receive any concrete assurance.

Meanwhile, Opposition CPI-M and Congress leaders have alleged that candidates and supporters belonging to opposition parties were threatened by "ruling party goons" and that their proposers were also intimidated to prevent them from contesting the elections in the many municipal bodies and other areas.

Several CPI-M and Congress members and workers were also injured in different parts of the state in alleged attacks by BJP activists, reportedly aimed at preventing opposition party candidates from contesting the ULB elections.

Demanding adequate security and a fear-free atmosphere for the civic polls, Congress leaders and workers, on November 16, led by party's Working Committee member Sudip Roy Barman and Gopal Chandra Roy, both sitting MLAs, staged a sit-in demonstration outside the West Tripura District Magistrate's and State Election Commission (SEC) offices here.

The Congress delegation also met West Tripura District Magistrate and District Election Officer Vishal Kumar, urging the administration to take immediate steps to ensure the safety of candidates and voters and facilitate free, fair and peaceful elections.

State Congress President Asish Kumar Saha also alleged that attacks and intimidation had prevented several party candidates from filing their nomination papers in different parts of the state.

A separate delegation of the Tripura Pradesh Congress Committee, led by Saha and accompanied by senior leader and MLA Roy, met State Election Commissioner Pradeep Kumar Chakraborty at the Civil Secretariat and expressed dissatisfaction over the proposed deployment of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF).