MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, Nov 20 (IANS) The Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP), led by Hanuman Beniwal, has registered a significant victory in the Rajasthan Panchayat elections by securing a clear majority in the Nagaur Zila Parishad.

The party won 19 of the total 37 seats, while the Congress secured 11 and the BJP managed to win 7 seats. The result has paved the way for the RLP to form the Zila Parishad board in Nagaur.

The victory is being viewed as a significant achievement for the RLP, as it has outperformed both the Congress and the BJP in Beniwal's political stronghold.

Following the results, RLP supremo Hanuman Beniwal described the performance as evidence of the party's growing strength at the grassroots level.

He termed the Panchayat election results a significant milestone in the party's preparations for the 2028 Rajasthan Assembly elections.

Beniwal said the party aims to emerge as the state's third major political force by 2028. He also highlighted the increase in the RLP's vote share in constituencies where the party contested, asserting that the results reflected growing public confidence in its leadership and policies.

With 19 seats in the 37-member Nagaur Zila Parishad, the RLP has crossed the majority mark and is positioned to form the board. The Congress won 11 seats, while the BJP secured 7.

Beniwal said the results demonstrated the party's expanding organisational strength at the Panchayat level. He added that RLP candidates are also in a strong position to secure the posts of Pradhans in several Panchayat Samitis.

Describing the outcome as a public mandate against both major political parties, Beniwal said that although the RLP could not field candidates in certain areas, it received encouraging public support wherever it contested.

He further stated that the party would focus on giving opportunities to new faces and encouraging greater participation of women in politics as part of its preparations for the 2028 Assembly elections.

The Panchayat elections in Didwana-Kuchaman witnessed a triangular contest among the BJP, Congress and RLP. The district has 35 wards in its Zila Parishad. However, the available ward-wise results do not include the outcome for Ward No. 27, while discrepancies remain in the reported party-wise seat tallies. The final position of the parties will become clear after verification against the official election results.

The RLP has also registered a notable presence in several Panchayat Samitis in Barmer district. According to the reported results, the party secured a majority in four Panchayat Samitis, while the Congress emerged victorious in five and the BJP in two.

The remaining six Panchayat Samitis have returned a fractured mandate, making alliances crucial for the formation of their respective boards.

According to figures attributed to the State Election Commission, results have been declared for 7,216 of the total 7,543 Panchayat Samiti member seats across Rajasthan.

For Zila Parishad member elections, results have been declared for 717 of the total 1,275 seats. The Congress has won 421 seats, followed by the BJP with 238. The RLP has secured 36 seats, while BAP has won 8, CPI(M) 5, BSP 3 and independent candidates 6 seats.

The Nagaur victory, along with the party's performance in other districts, has strengthened the RLP's position in Rajasthan's rural political landscape.

With an eye on the 2028 Assembly elections, Hanuman Beniwal is looking to convert this grassroots support into a broader political presence across the state, said party officials.