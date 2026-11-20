MENAFN - IANS) Tadepalli (Andhra Pradesh), Nov 20 (IANS) The YSR Congress Party said that the alleged murderous attack on its Kadapa MP Y. S. Avinash Reddy on Friday exposes 'jungle raj' prevailing in Andhra Pradesh.

Condemning the attack on the MP's convoy in YSR Kadapa district, YSRCP State Spokesperson Putha Sivashankar demanded the immediate dismissal of the coalition government and imposition of President's Rule.

Addressing the media at YSRCP headquarters, Sivashankar said TDP leader B. Tech Ravi (Mareddy Ravindranath Reddy) mobilised hired goons to attack Avinash Reddy's convoy with stones, sticks, iron rods and petrol bombs near Aguduru in Simhadripuram mandal.

The MP was accompanying YSRCP-supported candidates seeking to file nominations under High Court protection. Pulivendula Rural CI Shantilal, SI Maddileti and other police personnel stood by as the attack unfolded, he said.

He questioned why DIG Koya Praveen and senior police officers, who previously used force against YSRCP candidates, remained inactive when an MP faced a life-threatening attack. He said police were protecting TDP groups instead of enforcing court orders.

Sivashankar said the coalition feared electoral defeat and had unleashed violence across Kadapa, Annamayya, Tirupati, Nellore, Prakasam and Sri Sathya Sai districts. Candidates faced attacks, petrol bombs and destruction of their homes from Rayalaseema to Tadepalligudem. He recalled earlier attacks on MPs Mithun Reddy and Gurumurthy.

He said Lokesh's 'Red Book' threats and assurances of bail had emboldened TDP groups. Despite High Court directions, police continued obstructing nominations, while Chandrababu Naidu politicised non-party Panchayat elections through teleconferences and candidate announcements on TDP letterheads.

Meanwhile, YSRCP Kadapa District president and former MLA Ravindranath Reddy slammed the Chandrababu Naidu government for turning Andhra Pradesh into the country's number one state for violence and lawlessness, destroying democracy in local body elections.

He said the ruling coalition had made a mockery of Mahatma Gandhi's vision of Gram Swaraj. Ministers and MLAs were directly involved in tearing opposition nomination papers, while police facilitated attacks and intimidation.

He strongly condemned the attack on sitting MP YS Avinash Reddy's convoy with petrol bombs, stones and knives near Simhadripuram police station, where the MP was seeking police protection for candidates under High Court orders. Vehicles were damaged while police remained spectators.

In Pedda Cheppali, Kamalapuram mandal, police filed false cases to arrest a woman candidate despite court directions protecting her nomination rights. Similar attacks continued across Pulivendula, Kamalapuram, Badvel and Jammalamadugu.

Ravindranath Reddy said the coalition was using physical violence in Rayalaseema and manipulating nomination scrutiny in Coastal Andhra to secure uncontested victories. He ridiculed TDP's claims of 87% and 92% strike rates, calling them manufactured victories intended to impress NDA leaders.

He said government-controlled media was concealing electoral violence while the coalition abandoned manifesto promises and pursued commissions and corruption.