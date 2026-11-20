MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, Nov 20 (IANS) Following the counting of votes for the Rajasthan Panchayati Raj institution elections, Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee President Govind Singh Dotasra congratulated the people of the state on the Congress party's resounding victory.

He said the mandate belonged to the people of Rajasthan and reflected the hard work and dedication of Congress party workers across the state.

Dotasra said that elections to Panchayati Raj institutions and urban local bodies generally tend to favour the party in power. However, the latest results have demonstrated that the people of Rajasthan have decisively rejected the BJP.

He said the public had realised that placing its trust in the BJP during the Assembly elections was a mistake and had now responded through its votes.

Referring to the previous urban local body elections, Dotasra alleged that despite the BJP and Congress securing an equal percentage of votes, the BJP had manipulated the delimitation process and misused administrative and police machinery to secure chairperson positions in a larger number of local bodies.

He said the people had now given the BJP an appropriate response in the Panchayati Raj elections. He further alleged that the Prime Minister, Union Home Minister and other senior BJP leaders had presented the urban local body results as a sweeping victory for the BJP despite the equal vote share secured by the two parties.

Dotasra said the latest Panchayati Raj results had also responded to the claims made by the Prime Minister through his social media posts.

The Congress state president said the results were unprecedented and reflected public dissatisfaction with the BJP government's three-year tenure. He alleged that people across Rajasthan had been struggling with rising inflation, inadequate public services and administrative failures.

He raised concerns over the deaths of women following childbirth in hospitals, schoolchildren losing their lives due to the collapse of dilapidated school buildings, and farmers facing difficulties in obtaining fertilisers and seeds.

He alleged that instead of addressing these issues, the BJP government remained preoccupied with political controversies and various alleged scams.

Dotasra further alleged that young people seeking employment had faced police action, while the government's announcements and promises had failed to translate into tangible results on the ground.

He said that throughout his three-year tenure, the Chief Minister had focused more on criticising the Congress and raising issues such as paper leaks and corruption allegations than on listening to public grievances.

Raising questions over corruption, Dotasra alleged that despite the BJP government's claims of following a policy of zero tolerance towards corruption, irregularities had continued even within the Chief Minister's Office.

Referring to allegations concerning 64 villas and the Chief Minister's signature on related approvals, he questioned why the Chief Minister had not issued a clarification despite repeated questions raised by the Congress.