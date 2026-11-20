MENAFN - IANS) Bhavnagar, Nov 20 (IANS) The Gujarat unit of BJP on Friday accused the Congress and its leader Rahul Gandhi of attempting to create an anti-India atmosphere through a“foreign toolkit”, alleging that the opposition party was spreading misinformation about the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls to protect infiltrators and irregular voter registrations.

The allegations were made by state BJP co-in-charge Ajay Mahawar while addressing a rally in Bhavnagar, organised as part of the party's 'Save Democracy, Remove Anarchy' campaign. Similar rallies were held in Godhra on Friday.

“Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and his team are repeatedly telling the same lie in an attempt to establish it as the truth,” Mahawar said, accusing the Congress of misleading people in the name of vote theft and saving democracy.

He alleged that by opposing a transparent process such as SIR, the Congress wanted to protect infiltrators and irregular voter registrations.

Mahawar also said people are alert to attempts to create an atmosphere against India through a foreign toolkit.

Referring to the Congress's rule, he said: "The party had attempted to suppress democracy by imposing the Emergency and had used Article 356 of the Constitution to dismiss state governments more than 100 times. In contrast, no state government had been dismissed under Article 356 between 2014 and 2026 under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership."

Recalling former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's views, Mahawar said governments, political power and leaders might change, but the Constitution and democracy must remain alive.

"The BJP had launched the campaign to protect democratic values and expose what it described as the Congress's politics of anarchy," he added.

The Bhavnagar rally was attended by BJP co-organisation general secretary Arun Bannadi, state general secretary Aniruddh Dave, Union Minister of State, Nimuben Bambhaniya, and state ministers Jitu Vaghani, Kunvarji Bavaliya and Kaushik Vekariya.

Campaign state in-charge Jagdish Makwana, city BJP president Kumar Shah and district president Digvijaysinh Gohil were also present, along with MLAs, the Mayor, the District Panchayat chairperson and party workers.

In Godhra, state BJP general secretary Hitendrasinh Chauhan, minister Rivaba Jadeja, district president Mayank Desai and MP Rajpalsinh Jadhav attended the rally.

The party said the rallies were aimed at countering what it called "misleading propaganda" about SIR and attempts to create distrust in democratic institutions.

It maintained that the exercise is necessary to make electoral rolls more accurate and reliable and ensure that every eligible citizen remains enrolled.

"BJP workers would reach out to people to explain the process and counter the Congress's allegations," the party said.