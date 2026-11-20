AAP Leader Sanjay Singh Alleges Massive 30000 Crore Jal Jeevan Scam

New Delhi [India], November 20 (ANI): Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sanjay Singh alleged in a video posted on X that a scam worth more than Rs 30,000 crore has taken place in the implementation of the Jal Jeevan Mission in Uttar Pradesh, accusing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and state officials of corruption while questioning the Enforcement Directorate (ED) over a lack of arrests.

In the video statement, Singh claimed that substantial funds were withdrawn without corresponding work being executed on the ground across tens of thousands of villages. "A scam has taken place in the Jal Jeevan Mission in Uttar Pradesh. This is no ordinary scam; a scam of more than 30,000 crore rupees has taken place. Rs 15,000 crore were withdrawn without any work being done. On the ground, neither were pipes laid, nor were tanks built, nor were pits dug-yet the money was withdrawn. This is a Rs 1,80,000 crore scheme across 57,000 Gram Panchayats," Singh alleged.

The AAP leader accused companies that donated to the ruling party and senior department officials of being behind the alleged irregularities. "And who committed this corruption? Those companies from which the BJP took donations. Those officers whom the BJP kept in the same position for a long time," he said.

Naming two officials in the department, Singh claimed, "Would you believe it? Anurag Srivastava has been the Principal Secretary of this department for the last 10 years, whereas officers are normally transferred within two to three years. D.K. Singh, who came into this department on deputation, has been the Chief Engineer for the last 6 years. He committed all of this scam and corruption."

He further alleged that a Hyderabad-based firm was removed from a blacklist after making political donations, despite a structure it built collapsing in Bareilly. "And in this, a company that gets blacklisted-named Nagarjuna Construction Company, a Hyderabad-based company-that company gave a donation of Rs 60 crore to the Bharatiya Janata Party. A water tank built by that company collapses; the tank breaks in Bareilly. An FIR is registered against that company, the company is blacklisted, and then that company is moved from the blacklist to the whitelist," Singh said.

Referring to the two named officials as "Yogi ji's earning sons" and "the BJP's earning sons who committed corruption worth thousands of crores," Singh termed the alleged arrangement a "'give donations, get business' scheme."

Targeting the ED, the AAP leader claimed that the agency had initiated an inquiry and set a September 14 deadline for details regarding the broken tanks, but alleged that no follow-up action had been taken. "And the ED starts its investigation against them. It tells them to provide details of all the broken tanks by September 14, to give details of the corruption that happened, saying it is 'most urgent' and that all answers must be provided by September 14. Not a single answer is given, and nobody is arrested. Because Modi and Yogi scold the ED," Singh alleged.

Contrasting the agency's approach in cases involving opposition leaders with the Uttar Pradesh matter, he added, "Remember, the ED becomes like Gama Pehalwan in Arvind Kejriwal's case, and it becomes like Dara Singh Pehalwan in the cases of Manish Sisodia, Satyendar Jain, Sanjay Singh, Hemant Soren, and Azam Khan. But when it comes to catching the corrupt, despite having evidence of corruption worth thousands of crores, neither Anurag Srivastava is arrested, nor D.K. Singh is arrested, nor is any officer, leader, or minister of the Yogi government arrested."

Concluding his video message, Singh accused the central agency of acting in a partisan manner, saying, "This means corruption happened extensively in Uttar Pradesh, yet in the name of action, there is zero. The ED works like a puppet of the BJP. When it comes to these corrupt individuals, the ED becomes completely timid." (ANI)