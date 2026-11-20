India A Crush Nepal by 306 Runs in Asia Cup Rising Stars Cricket Clash

Doha [Qatar], November 20 (ANI): Indian pacers Prince Yadav and Harshit Rana dismantled Nepal's batting line-up, bowling them out for just 26 runs as India A registered a massive 306-run victory in their ACC Men's Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 clash at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha on Friday. Prince Yadav returned figures of 5/6 in five overs, while Harshit Rana claimed four wickets for 16 runs in six overs, as Nepal's batters found the Indian pace attack too hot to handle.

Nepal's total of 26 in 11.3 overs is the fifth-lowest in the history of List A cricket. Notably, this victory also comes as India A's largest victory (by runs) in List A cricket. Nepal's scorecard read 0, 0, 1, 0, 6, 6, 0, 2, 4, 0, and 2*, reflecting the scale of their batting collapse. Earlier, captain Tilak Varma's 107 and Kumar Kushagra's 117 powered India A to a formidable 332/9 in 50 overs in their Group B clash of the ACC Men's Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026.

Nepal's chase got off to a disastrous start as Rana and Yadav exploited the pace and movement on offer. Rana struck in the first over, trapping opener Arjun Kumal leg-before-wicket for a duck on the third delivery. Prince Yadav then picked up two wickets in the second over, dismissing Deepak Dumre for one before clean bowling Basir Ahamad for a duck, leaving Nepal at 1/3.

Rana returned in the third over to remove Kushal Bhurtel, who edged the delivery to Ayush Badoni at mid-wicket without scoring, reducing Nepal to 1/4. Rashid Khan and Pawan Sarraf briefly attempted to steady the innings, with Rashid hitting Rana for a six in the seventh over. However, Rana had the last laugh, clean bowling Rashid for six on the final delivery of the over to claim his third wicket. Prince Yadav further deepened Nepal's troubles in the eighth over, dismissing Pawan Sarraf for six with a slower yorker that rattled the stumps. The wicket maiden gave Yadav his third scalp and left Nepal reeling at 17/6.

Rana struck again in the very next over, dismissing Lokesh Bam to reduce Nepal to 17/7. New batter Pratis GC managed to hit a boundary, but Yadav returned in the following over to remove both GC and Nepal captain Sandeep Lamichhane, leaving Nepal at 23/9. Spinner Shahbaz Ahmed wrapped up the innings by dismissing Nandan Yadav, bowling Nepal out for 26 in just 11.3 overs to seal a gigantic victory for India A.

Earlier in the game, India A were asked to bat first, and the lethal batting duo of Abhishek Sharma and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi opened the batting. The pair started the innings carefully and took their time to settle at the crease. Nandan Yadav provided the first breakthrough for Nepal when he dismissed Abhishek in the sixth over. Ayush Badoni came to bat one down and went back to the pavilion after making just two runs. Sooryavanshi made 26 off 32 balls before losing his wicket to Pawan Sarraf in the 11th over. Then Kushagra joined captain Varma on the crease, and the duo added 206 runs for the fourth wicket. Both batters kept finding the boundaries at regular intervals and helped India reach a fighting total.

Kushagra made a blistering 117 off 102 balls, with the help of 10 fours and five sixes, before Lalit Rajbanshi dismissed him. Tilak Varma also completed his century after that and departed in the 46th over after making 107 off 113 balls with the help of six fours and four sixes. Rinku Singh (9 off 7 balls) and Shahbaz Ahmed (8 off 8 balls) tried to shift gears in the death overs but couldn't succeed. But it was Suryansh Shedge's crucial cameo of 36 runs not out coming off just 14 balls, with the help of four huge sixes and a four, which helped India reach 332/9. For Nepal, Rajbanshi and captain Sandeep Lamichhane took three wickets each, whereas Nandan Yadav claimed a couple of wickets. Pawan Sarraf also got a wicket of Sooryavanshi. (ANI)