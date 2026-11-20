Centre and States Commit to Complete SVAMITVA Scheme Implementation

The Review Meeting on the SVAMITVA Scheme was held on Friday in New Delhi, with the Centre and the States committing themselves to complete the implementation of rural property ownership under the Scheme within the stipulated timeframe. According to the release, the meeting was addressed by Union Minister of Panchayati Raj and Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying (FAHD), Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh and Union Minister of State for Panchayati Raj and FAHD, Prof. S. P. Singh Baghel. Participants included Ministers from nine States, Dr. Vineet Joshi, Secretary, Ministry of Panchayati Raj and other senior officers of the Ministry, senior officials from the States/Union Territories and Survey of India.

Addressing the meeting, Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh said that SVAMITVA, launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 24th April 2020, aims to strengthen rural India by promoting peace, social harmony and financial progress through clear land ownership records. He said that the Scheme embodies the Prime Minister's vision of revitalising the rural economy, enabling the monetisation of rural properties and resolving property disputes in rural areas, and described it as a transformative step for Grameen Bharat. Drone technology and GIS mapping are employed under the Scheme to determine property boundaries with precision and to provide legal records of ownership to rural households.

The Union Minister pointed out that banks now accept SVAMITVA Property Cards as collateral, enabling rural citizens to access loans against their properties, start enterprises, pursue livelihood opportunities and lessen their reliance on informal sources of high-cost credit. Clear land ownership records, he said, are also reducing land-related disputes and advancing economic empowerment of women. Singh apprised the participants that till now, drone surveys have been completed in 3.28 lakh villages and under this scheme, 3.47 crore Property Cards have been generated for 2.20 lakh villages. He appreciated the collaborative efforts made in partnership with the Survey of India, the Revenue Departments of the States and the Ministry, while commending the States that have achieved saturation.

The Union Minister called upon the States to make full use of the high-resolution spatial data generated under the Scheme for the estimation of solar potential, planning of drainage networks and spatial planning in Gram Panchayats, thereby strengthening Gram Panchayat Development Plans (GPDPs) and need-based village development planning. Urging all States to prepare time-bound action plans to achieve saturation under the Scheme by 31st March 2027, he underlined its significance in realising the vision of Gram Swaraj through empowered villages. Union Minister of State S P Singh Baghel spoke of the far-reaching impact of the Scheme in providing a Record of Rights to households in rural inhabited (Abadi) areas. He said that the distribution of Property Cards has established clear land ownership records and enabled rural citizens to leverage their property for institutional credit, thereby promoting financial inclusion and contributing to poverty alleviation. He added that the Scheme has also helped reduce land-related disputes and strengthen the social fabric of rural areas. Prof. Baghel urged the States to carry the remaining drone surveys, and the preparation and distribution of Property Cards, to ensure completion in mission mode, so that rural citizens may reap the full benefits of the Scheme.

A presentation providing an overview of the Scheme, including its progress, State-wise achievements and the way forward, was made during the meeting. The deliberations focused on expediting ground verification and Property Card distribution, sharing best practices adopted by States and leveraging high-resolution geospatial maps for improved rural planning. Emphasis was also laid on strengthening Centre-State coordination to realise the Scheme's vision of empowered rural communities through transparent property ownership and effective governance. The growing use of SVAMITVA Property Cards to access institutional credit was also highlighted, with 16,614 loans amounting to ₹1,769.56 crore availed across Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Mizoram, Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh. State representatives shared how SVAMITVA is promoting financial stability, improving property tax assessment and strengthening village-level planning through GIS-based maps for infrastructure such as drainage networks, street lighting and solar installations. They also apprised the chair, of the progress made in drone surveys and ground verification in their respective States/UTs, assuring that the remaining work would be expedited to meet the Scheme's targets within the stipulated timeline. The meeting concluded with the Centre and States reaffirming their commitment to work in close coordination such that the benefits of clear property ownership reach every eligible rural household.