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UBS maintained a 'Buy' rating but lowered its price target to $36 from $42, citing expectations for 18% average annual EPS growth over the next two years, the Fly reported.

Fourteen out of 22 analysts covering the stock rate it 'Hold', while eight rate the stock 'Buy' or 'Strong Buy', according to Koyfin. The company lowered its fiscal 2026 sales growth forecast to roughly flat from 1% to 1.5% growth and cut its adjusted EPS and operating-margin outlooks. Gap Inc. (GAP) shares drew investor attention on Friday after multiple analysts lowered their price targets on the retailer following its third-quarter results. UBS lowered its price target on Gap to $36 from $42 and kept a 'Buy' rating on the shares, according to The Fly. The firm sees Gap delivering average annual earnings-per-share (EPS) growth of 18% over the next two years, supported by continued strength at the Gap brand, an Old Navy recovery and operating efficiencies, The Fly reported. GAP shares were trading above 16% at the time of writing. Analysts Flag Brand Challenges, Consumer Pressure BMO Capital lowered its price target on Gap to $21 from $24 while maintaining a 'Market Perform' rating, according to The Fly. The firm said that despite another strong quarter from the Gap brand, challenges across the company's other brands continue to weigh on the business. It also expects incremental cost headwinds to make fiscal 2027 a challenging year for margin expansion.

Analyst Old PT New PT Telsey Advisory $34 $26 BMO Capital $24 $21 JPMorgan $25 $22 Baird $29 $26 BofA $27 $23 UBS $42 $36 Barclays $23 $20

Source: The Fly

Similarly, BofA cut its price target to $23 from $27 and maintained a 'Neutral' rating, according to The Fly. While 'encouraged' by momentum at the Gap brand, the firm remains concerned that Old Navy's lower-income customers will continue to face pressure from the challenging macroeconomic environment.

Barclays also lowered its price target to $20 from $23 while maintaining an 'Equal Weight' rating, citing Gap's reduced fiscal 2026 guidance, a slower start to the fourth quarter and margin pressure from higher fuel and input costs, according to The Fly.

Fourteen out of 22 analysts covering the stock rate it 'Hold', while eight rate the stock 'Buy' or 'Strong Buy', according to Koyfin.

Q3 Earnings Highlights

The retailer reported its third-quarter fiscal 2026 results after the market closed on Thursday, posting adjusted diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $0.82, beating analysts' estimate of $0.78. Net sales rose 2% year over year to $4.011 billion, marginally below the $4.014 billion estimate, according to Fiscal.

The GAP brand's comparable sales rose 9%, marking its 12th consecutive quarter of positive comparable sales. However, Old Navy comparable sales were flat, while Banana Republic and Athleta comps declined 3% and 15%, respectively.

For the fourth quarter, Gap expects net sales to be flat to down 1% year over year and gross margin of approximately 38% to 38.3%. The company also lowered its fiscal 2026 outlook, now expecting net sales to be roughly flat year over year, compared with its previous forecast of 1% to 1.5% growth.

CEO Richard Dickson said,“Gap posted another outstanding quarter, and we delivered meaningful sequential improvement at Old Navy.” He also said demand softened in October and early November amid warmer weather, but the company was encouraged by more recent improvement as temperatures cooled.

How Retail Views GAP

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits turned 'extremely bullish' from 'bullish' over the past 24 hours, amid 'extremely high' message volumes.

GAP shares have dropped over 26.6% year to date.

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