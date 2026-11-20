UP CM Yogi Adityanath Mourns Mother Savitri Devi After Her Passing

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath posted a brief tribute on Friday after his mother, Savitri Devi, died at the age of 91 in Uttarakhand, even as he continued carrying out official duties. In a post on X, Yogi Adityanath stated, "Maa... Om Shanti."

Meanwhile, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami offered condolences and praised Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for continuing his public duties after Savitri Devi's death at the age of 91 in Uttarakhand. "It is deeply saddening news that the mother of CM Yogi Adityanath has departed this world. We pray to the Almighty to grant her a place at His feet. As for Yogi ji, he continues to serve society a testament to his dedication as a son. May God grant him strength during such a time,” Dhami told reporters.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla also expressed deep sorrow over the passing of Savitri Devi, the mother of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. In a condolence message addressed to the Chief Minister, Birla extended his sympathies to the bereaved family. "I am deeply pained to learn the news of the passing of your revered mother, Smt. Savitri Devi Ji. In this hour of profound grief, my deepest condolences are with you and the bereaved family," Birla said.

Reflecting on the irreplaceable role of a mother, the Lok Sabha Speaker noted, "A mother is not merely the one who gives birth; she is the living embodiment of affection, tenderness, sacrifice, compassion, and selfless love. A mother's lap is life's first refuge, her shelter is the greatest strength of protection, and her blessings are life's most priceless treasure. In this world, there is no comparison to a mother's love, and the void created by her departure can never be filled."

"Even if a mother's physical presence departs, her affection and blessings never fade. A mother lives on forever in the values, thoughts, and life-principles of her children. Losing a mother is not just separation from a close bond, but the lifting of that affectionate shade from life, in whose presence every sorrow finds comfort and every hardship finds courage," he added.

Expressing faith that her values would continue to guide Adityanath, Birla stated, "Today, revered Mataji is no longer with us in physical form, yet I have full faith that the enduring memories of her love, blessings, and the high values and life-principles imparted by her will always remain alive in your heart and continue to give you strength, patience, and inspiration on the path of duty."

Concluding his message with prayers for the departed soul and the family, Birla said, "I pray to God to grant the departed noble soul a place at His lotus feet and bestow upon you and all family members the strength, patience, and inner fortitude to bear this unbearable sorrow."

On Friday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath arrived at his ancestral village of Panchur in Pauri Garhwal and paid his last respects and floral tributes to his mother, who passed away on the morning of the Igas festival. A wave of grief has gripped the village and the surrounding region following her demise. Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also spoke to CM Yogi and condoled the demise of his mother. Meanwhile, a two-minute silence was observed at the Mahila Morcha Pradesh Pravas meeting to pay tribute to Savitri Devi. Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Ministers Brajesh Pathak and Keshav Prasad Maurya, along with State BJP president Pankaj Chaudhary, were present at the meeting.