Anthropic Shares Decline Following Nasdaq Debut

New York [US], November 20 (ANI): Shares of Anthropic fell 8.77 per cent to USD 88.65 on Friday, a day after the maker of the Claude chatbot made its Nasdaq debut. The stock was down USD 8.52 from Thursday's close of USD 97.17. The decline erased about 60 per cent of the gain Anthropic recorded on its first day of trading. At USD 88.65, the stock was still 6.8 per cent above its initial public offering (IPO) price of USD 83 and about 20.5 per cent below its debut opening price of USD 111.50.

The decline came amid broader weakness in technology stocks. Anthropic shares fell more than 12 per cent in premarket trading on Friday, while Nasdaq-100 futures also fell amid concerns over AI valuations and the cost of funding AI investments. Anthropic opened 34.34 per cent above its IPO price on Thursday before paring gains to end its first session about 17 per cent above the offer price. The company's Class A shares trade on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol ANT.

Anthropic said on Friday that it had completed the IPO with gross proceeds of about USD 93.5 billion, of which the company received about USD 91.6 billion. The final offering included an additional 147 million shares purchased by underwriters at USD 83 apiece after they exercised their option in full. The initial offer comprised 980 million shares valued at USD 81.34 billion. The company also closed a concurrent private placement of about USD 26 billion at the same per-share price. The buyers included Nvidia, Microsoft, Google and AMD. Anthropic said the IPO and private placement together generated gross proceeds of about USD 119.5 billion before fees and expenses. (ANI)