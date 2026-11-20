MP CM Mohan Yadav Expresses Grief Over Demise Of Yogi Adityanath Mother

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh) [India], November 20 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Friday expressed condolences over the demise of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's mother, offering prayers for peace and liberation for the departed soul. CM Yadav also highlighted the exemplary life of Yogi Adityanath's mother, saying that she gave birth to a worthy son and witnessed him achieving significant milestones in public life, including becoming a Member of Parliament (MP) multiple times and serving as Uttar Pradesh's CM twice.

“I offer my humble tributes. I came to know that Yogi Adityanath ji's mother has departed for heavenly abode. May Baba Mahakal grant her moksha (liberation). We have come to this mortal world, and whoever comes here has to depart one day. Though, she lived a truly exemplary life. She gave birth to a worthy son and witnessed him become an MP several times and serve as Chief Minister twice,” CM Yadav said. He once again prayed for peace and liberation for the departed soul, invoking the blessings of Baba Mahakal.

Earlier, actor and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Ravi Kishan also paid tribute to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's mother, Savitri Devi, following her death. In a self-made video shared by the actor, he recalled the moment when Yogi Adityanath received the news of his mother's passing during a public programme in Gorakhpur. Calling Yogi Adityanath a“selfless saint”, the actor said,“It is deeply saddening to hear about the passing of our Pujya Maharaj's mother. She must have been a remarkable woman to have given birth to such a selfless saint.”

Recalling the moment when the Chief Minister received the news, he said,“Maharaj and I were attending the programme at the time. Around 50,000 tablets were being distributed to school and college students in Gorakhpur. Maharaj was on stage when he received the heartbreaking news. It is truly very sad. Om Shanti, Shanti, Shanti.”

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath reached his ancestral village of Panchur in Uttarakhand's Pauri Garhwal district on Friday to pay his last respects to his mother. He offered floral tributes to his mother, who passed away on the morning of the Igas festival. Her death has left the village and the surrounding region in mourning. (ANI)