

UBS expects 25-basis-point Fed rate hikes in December and March but does not anticipate a prolonged tightening cycle.

It said AI model and application revenues would likely need to reach at least $1.5 trillion by 2030 for an adequate return. UBS remains cautious on leveraged capacity providers and lower-quality suppliers.

Micron Technology (MU), SanDisk (SNDK) and other chipmakers' shares plunged in early Friday trading as sentiment remained under pressure amid a continuing selloff in technology and artificial intelligence (AI) stocks.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq plunged over 2%, while the S & P 500 index fell around 1%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, meanwhile, traded marginally higher, boosted by gains in healthcare and retail stocks.

UBS said in its Friday note that recent selling followed persistent pressure on chipmakers and cloud companies as investors questioned the scale of investment needed to build AI infrastructure. The“risk-reward in equities had become more balanced”, it noted.

Higher Rate Expectations Add To Pressure

UBS said that monetary policy uncertainty“added to fragile market sentiment”. The minutes from the Federal Reserve's October meeting indicated that nearly all policymakers expected further tightening if the U.S. economy developed as anticipated.

The firm expects 25-basis-point rate increases in December 2026 and March 2027, but does not anticipate a prolonged tightening cycle.“The cumulative effects of higher rates look set to weigh on consumer demand, while we believe base effects will contribute to a moderation in underlying inflation,” it said.

UBS also said market sentiment was dented by a Hunterbrook short-seller report raising concerns about AMD's business ties to China amid tighter U.S. chip restrictions, as well as Nvidia's continued stock decline despite an upbeat revenue forecast earlier in the week AMD spokesperson told Bloomberg that the company“complies with applicable US export control laws and regulations and maintains rigorous processes to ensure compliance across our global operations.”

AI Investment Story Remains Intact

The market selloff extended to semiconductor ETFs, with the iShares Semiconductor ETF (SOXX), VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH), and the Roundhill Memory ETF (DRAM) declining up to 7%. Sentiment around all three tickers remained 'bearish' on Stocktwits.

However, according to UBS, the AI story remained intact.“We do not think that the economic expansion, corporate earnings cycle, or structural AI investment story has broken,” it said.

The firm expects economic growth close to trend in 2027, rising corporate profits, further growth in AI investment, and moderating inflation later in the year.

UBS estimates cumulative U.S. technology investment in AI infrastructure could approach $5 trillion by the end of 2028. It said AI model and application revenues would likely need to reach at least $1.5 trillion by 2030 for the industry to earn an adequate return.

“Competition, price cuts, costly monetization, and open-weight models may threaten returns. Financing, regulatory, and company-specific risks also add to uncertainty,” UBS said.

UBS Sees Equity Gains In 2027

In its base case, UBS expects approximately 15% S & P 500 earnings growth in 2027 and sees further upside for equities, although it cautioned that the range of potential outcomes has widened.“The challenge for investors in 2027 is constructing portfolios that can prove resilient across a variety of scenarios,” UBS said.

Within U.S. technology, the firm favors financially strong hyperscalers with visible AI monetization, alongside select leaders in compute, foundries, semiconductor equipment and infrastructure software.“We remain cautious on leveraged capacity providers, lower-quality suppliers, and companies whose valuations depend on persistent bottlenecks or distant cash flows,” UBS said.

Where UBS Sees Opportunity

The firm noted that elevated yields offer an attractive combination of income and potential portfolio resilience, while providing a return cushion even if rates do not decline materially. It sees“attractive return opportunities in quality bonds”.

Within fixed income, UBS sees the“best return opportunity” in emerging market and high-yield bonds.

See Also: Anthropic's Valuation Leaves High Bar For Future Growth, Analyst Says – Warns AI Competition May Pressure Margins

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