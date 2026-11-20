

Nvidia shares were on track to post a seven-day losing streak if losses hold till market close on Friday.

The company's market capitalization has dropped about 41% from its early October peak. Nvidia held the top spot among U.S. companies for much of the year before its recent decline in market value.

Nvidia's (NVDA) market capitalization fell behind Alphabet's (GOOG, GOOGL) in morning trade on Friday, making it the fourth most valuable U.S. company.

NVDA stock was down 4.6% in morning trading, extending a seven-day losing streak and hitting a fresh 16-month low, while GOOGL stock rose around 2.5%. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around Nvidia trended in 'extremely bullish' zone over the past day, while sentiment around Alphabet trended in the 'bearish' zone.

Alphabet's market value was $3.44 trillion at the time of writing, against $3.41 trillion for Nvidia, a gap of about $30 billion.

Nvidia's market value peaked near $5.7 trillion in early October, and is now about 41% below that level.

Technology Stocks Lead Market Declines

Market capitalization of NVDA, GOOGL, and other Magnificent companies on November 20 as of 10:20 a.m. ET. | Source: Koyfin

U.S. equities were mixed in morning trade on Friday. The SPDR S & P 500 ETF (SPY) was down 0.76%, the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA) gained 0.36%, while the Nasdaq-100 tracking Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) plummeted over 2%. Retail sentiment around QQQ on Stocktwits trended in 'bullish' territory over the past day.

The weakness extended across the semiconductor sector. The iShares Semiconductor ETF (SOXX) fell 5.7%, with Credo Technology Group (CRDO) and Coherent (COHR) leading losses. CRDO stock and COHR were both down around about 10%.

Micron Technology (MU) declined 9.5%, while Broadcom (AVGO) and Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) fell more than 7%.

Nvidia's Strong Results Have Not Stemmed the Slide

Nvidia reported fiscal third-quarter revenue of $115.8 billion, up 103% from a year earlier and above analyst estimates of $108.7 billion, according to Koyfin. Earnings per share came in at $2.68, compared with estimates of $2.47.

The company projected revenue of $130 billion for the January quarter and raised its growth outlook to 75% from 70%. Despite the strong results and outlook, the stock has continued to decline.

The leadership transition continued to add to the uncertainty surrounding the company. Nvidia disclosed last week that Jensen Huang had resigned as CEO, with Chief Financial Officer Colette Kress appointed interim CEO.

Apple Remains The Most Valuable US Company

Apple (AAPL) remained the most valuable U.S. company, with a market capitalization of about $5.08 trillion, according to Koyfin. Microsoft (MSFT) ranked second at $3.73 trillion, followed by Alphabet and Nvidia.

Amazon (AMZN) ranked fifth, with a market value of approximately $2.80 trillion, around $615 billion below Nvidia.

Nvidia held the top spot among U.S. companies for much of the year before its recent decline in market value.

Read also: House Democrats Reportedly Probe Whether Nvidia Tried To Influence US Investigation Into Megaspeed

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