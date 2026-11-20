MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Miss Universe Vietnam 2026, Nguyen Quynh Anh, has lost her title just ahead of the Miss Universe pageant set to be held in the United States.

Just 48 days after she was crowned, on November 18, Anh lost her title after organisers said that she had violated the conditions of a six-month suspension imposed on her in October.

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Initially, she was suspended after screenshots of her alleged chats with Miss Universe Vietnam first runner-up Trịnh My Anh made the rounds online in which she made demeaning remarks against other contestants and people involved with the pageant.

An internal review was then conducted, after which a six-month suspension was announced for her. Nguyen had previously apologised for her actions and acknowledged the responsibility that came with the crown.

According to a statement by the organisers, Five6 Entertainment, she continued attending events and accepting professional invitations without obtaining the required approval.

However, one such appearance of hers created misunderstandings, the organiser said, adding that it affected the image of Miss Universe Vietnam. It also alleged that she appeared at an event involving another management company, where an exclusive agreement was announced without prior consultation with the pageant organisers.

During this time, the organiser said, that she had informed them that she needed time to rest and seek treatment for her mental health. She reportedly informed them that she was unable to fulfil her commitments as per the original plan, but on the other hand, continued to accept event invitations.

The organisation then revoked her title, effective November 18.

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