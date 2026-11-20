MENAFN - GetNews)"At Carolina Spine & Health in Greenville, SC, Dr. Brandy Chapman performs a spinal assessment on an adult patient to address lower back pain, muscle spasms, and spinal stiffness."Carolina Spine & Health, founded by Dr. Brandy Chapman, provides chiropractic care in Greenville, SC as a non-surgical, drug-free option for lower back pain, muscle spasms, and spinal stiffness. Serving adults across Greenville, Easley, and Upstate communities, the practice creates individualized plans combining chiropractic adjustments, joint mobilization, and therapeutic massage to ease tension, improve mobility, and support an active lifestyle.

GREENVILLE, S.C. - November 20, 2026 - Carolina Spine & Health continues to support the back health of the community through chiropractic care in Greenville, S, offering a non-surgical, drug-free approach for adults dealing with lower back discomfort, muscle spasms, and spinal stiffness. Founded by Dr. Brandy Chapman, the practice serves patients from Greenville, Easley, and surrounding Upstate communities who are looking for conservative options to help them move comfortably and stay active.

Lower back discomfort can affect nearly every part of daily life. For many Greenville residents, ongoing stiffness or sudden muscle spasms make it harder to work, exercise, sleep, or keep up with family responsibilities. Office professionals who sit for long hours, manual laborers who lift and bend throughout the day, and active adults who train regularly can all experience strain in the lower spine.

As a result, more patients in Greenville and surrounding areas are looking for evidence-informed approaches that focus on long-term function rather than temporary relief from medication alone. Many want to explore conservative options before considering more invasive measures, and they value a local provider who will take the time to explain what may be contributing to their symptoms.

Chiropractic care centers on the relationship between the spine, the nervous system, and overall movement. At Carolina Spine & Health, care typically begins with a thorough evaluation, which may include a review of health history, posture, range of motion, and areas of tension. From there, the clinical team develops an individualized plan that may include chiropractic adjustments, joint mobilization, and complementary services such as therapeutic massage, intended to support mobility and ease strain on affected areas.

Therapeutic massage is one of the services available alongside chiropractic care. By working on the soft tissues of the back, hips, and surrounding muscles, massage may help reduce muscle tension, support circulation, and promote relaxation. Many patients find that combining hands-on soft tissue work with chiropractic adjustments fits well within a broader approach to back pain relief.

Patients considering care at the clinic may be interested in several potential benefits:



A non-surgical, drug-free approach to supporting lower back comfort

Chiropractic adjustments that may help improve spinal mobility and joint function

Therapeutic massage that may help ease muscle tension and spasms

Individualized care plans based on each person's symptoms, work demands, and goals

Support for posture, flexibility, and everyday movement Convenient, local access for residents of Greenville, Easley, and nearby communities

Results vary from person to person, and recovery timelines depend on the nature and duration of each condition. Chiropractic care and massage therapy are not intended to cure any condition or guarantee specific outcomes, and patients are encouraged to discuss their individual needs with their provider.

The practice's continued focus on back health reflects its role as a local resource in the Upstate. Founded by Dr. Chapman, Carolina Spine & Health combines chiropractic expertise with complementary hands-on services in one location, helping patients address both spinal function and muscle tension through a coordinated plan. By offering these services locally, the clinic makes it easier for neighbors to receive consistent, accessible care close to home.

“Many of the people we see have been dealing with back pain or tightness for a long time, and they're hoping to find something that helps them keep doing what they enjoy without relying on medication or surgery,” said Dr. Brandy Chapman, Owner and Founder of Carolina Spine & Health.“We take the time to listen, explain what we find, and build a plan that fits their lives. We're proud to serve the Greenville community.”

Dr. Chapman added that the practice's approach is built around education and realistic expectations.“Every patient is different, so we start with a careful evaluation and an honest conversation. Chiropractic care and therapeutic massag can work well together for many people, and our goal is to help patients feel supported, informed, and confident about their next steps.”

Local residents can access care by contacting the clinic to schedule a consultation. During the initial visit, the team reviews the patient's health history, discusses symptoms and goals, performs an evaluation, and outlines recommended options. Carolina Spine & Health is accepting new patients, and individuals with questions about coverage or the consultation process are encouraged to ask the office during scheduling. More information about the practice and its services is available on the clinic's website, where residents can learn more and request an appointment.

Carolina Spine & Health serves Greenville, Easley, and surrounding South Carolina communities, with a goal of making accessible, conservative care easier to find close to home.

About Carolina Spine & Health

Carolina Spine & Health is a chiropractic and wellness practice located in Greenville, South Carolina. Founded by Dr. Brandy Chapman, the practice specializes in chiropractic care, chiropractic adjustments, therapeutic massage, and non-surgical support for lower back pain, muscle tension, and spinal stiffness. Carolina Spine & Health is committed to providing patients in Greenville and surrounding areas with non-surgical, drug-free treatment options designed to support mobility, daily function, and long-term wellness.