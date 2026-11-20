MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 20 (Petra)-- Ala'a Al-Froukh - President of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) Odile Renaud-Basso said the Jordan-EU Investment Conference represents a key milestone in strengthening the partnership between Jordan and the European Union.

In press statements, Renaud-Basso said the EU supports Jordan through budgetary assistance and project financing, noting that the EBRD has invested more than €2.6 billion in various projects across the Kingdom since 2012, with approximately three-quarters of these investments directed towards the private sector.

Regarding Jordan's National Water Carrier Project, she said the bank is working closely with the EU to support the strategic project, including through providing loans to the Jordanian government.

Renaud-Basso added that the bank shares the priorities outlined by His Majesty King Abdullah II and the Jordanian government, particularly those aimed at developing a dynamic private sector and strengthening its role in the national economy.

She also highlighted Jordan's strategic geographical location, describing the Kingdom as a regional hub connecting countries across the Middle East.

//Petra// MF