MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 20 (Petra)-- Veolia has reaffirmed its commitment to supporting Jordan's efforts to enhance water security through investment in water infrastructure, innovative technologies, and strategic partnerships, drawing on its global expertise to address water scarcity and ensure the sustainable management of water resources.

Speaking during a session titled "Water Security: Ensuring Supply in a Growing Economy," held as part of the Jordan-EU Investment Conference at the Dead Sea, Philippe Bourdeaux, Veolia's Senior Executive Vice President for Africa and the Middle East, said water security has become a fundamental pillar of economic, industrial, public health, and national security, rather than merely an environmental or public service concern.

The session was held under the patronage of His Majesty King Abdullah II and attended by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

Bourdeaux stressed that tackling water scarcity requires close public-private sector cooperation, long-term investment, and innovative solutions to ensure the efficient use of available resources. He warned that the cost of inaction far outweighs that of early investment in sustainable solutions, calling for the economic, industrial, and social implications of water scarcity to be reflected in public policies and investment decisions.

He noted that Jordan faces one of the world's most severe water scarcity challenges, with annual renewable freshwater availability standing at approximately 60 cubic metres per capita. This makes improving water resource management, reducing losses, enhancing network efficiency, expanding treated wastewater reuse, and developing sustainable water sources essential.

Bourdeaux highlighted Veolia's more than 20 years of experience in Jordan in wastewater treatment, drinking water production, and water distribution management, describing the Kingdom as an important example of long-term cooperation in developing water solutions and improving infrastructure efficiency.

He pointed to the As-Samra Wastewater Treatment Plant as one of the company's flagship strategic projects in Jordan. The facility treats more than 60 percent of the Kingdom's wastewater and, through the reuse of treated water for restricted irrigation, helps meet approximately 25 percent of the agricultural sector's water needs nationwide. The plant also achieves more than 90 percent energy self-sufficiency.

He also highlighted the Disi Water Conveyance Project, which supplies Amman with approximately 100 million cubic metres of drinking water annually, meeting nearly half of the capital's water requirements. He stressed that such strategic projects are essential to ensuring reliable water supplies and supporting economic development.

On efforts to reduce water losses in northern Jordan, Bourdeaux referred to the performance-based management contract signed between Veolia and the Water Authority of Jordan for 2026–2030, in cooperation with Yarmouk Water Company. The project aims to improve water and wastewater network efficiency and enhance service reliability for approximately three million people.

He said the company's work includes monitoring water losses, detecting leaks, and conducting repairs through a dedicated team of more than 45 trained and fully equipped technicians. More than 11,000 leaks have been repaired since July 2026, he added.

Bourdeaux also underscored the importance of digital technologies, advanced monitoring systems, and data-driven solutions in improving water facility management, detecting operational irregularities at an early stage, and enhancing operational and energy efficiency.

He emphasized the need to develop local expertise and transfer technical and technological knowledge, noting that Jordanians account for more than 99 percent of the workforce at the As-Samra plant. This, he said, reflects the importance of investing in national talent and strengthening its role in operating and managing major water projects.

The private sector's role extends beyond financing and infrastructure development to ensuring operational efficiency and the long-term sustainability of services through technology, operational expertise, local capacity-building, and partnerships based on performance, transparency, and measurable results, Bourdeaux said.

He reaffirmed Veolia's commitment to continuing its cooperation with Jordanian institutions, building on its longstanding presence in the Kingdom and providing the expertise and solutions needed to advance national water sector priorities, strengthen water security, and support sustainable development.

The Jordan-EU Investment Conference was held for the first time within the framework of the Strategic and Comprehensive Partnership between Jordan and the European Union. It aims to strengthen economic and investment cooperation, create new opportunities in key sectors, and support economic growth and sustainable development.

//Petra// MF