MENAFN - UkrinForm) That is according to the Council of the EU website, Ukrinform reports.

These measures cover the delivery of drones, air defence equipment, ammunition, electronic warfare equipment, radar systems and explosives, to be provided by the end of 2027.

"In 24 hours, Russia killed Ukrainian civilians, damaged several embassies in Kyiv, and violated Polish airspace. There are zero signs Russia wants peace, Moscow's actions speak for themselves. Today, we are approving the use of another EUR 1 billion to support Ukraine's ability to defend itself," said EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas.

She added that Ukraine could count on Europe to strengthen its hand on the battlefield and at the negotiating table.

These decisions mark another major step in enacting the political agreement reached by EU member states on September 25, 2026 to mobilize a total of EUR 6.6 billion for Ukraine under the EPF.

On November 20, the European Commission disbursed a record tranche of nearly EUR 7.9 billion in macro-financial assistance to Ukraine under the Ukraine Facility. This is the largest single payment by the EU since the program was launched. The funds, including about EUR 5 billion under the Ukraine Support Loan for 2026, were provided following Kyiv's successful implementation of a number of reforms, particularly in the areas of the judiciary, anti-corruption, energy, digitalization and management of state assets.

Since Russia's full-scale invasion in 2022, the EU and its member states have provided Ukraine with a total of EUR 245.5 billion in support.

Photo: Council of Europe