MENAFN - AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

Azerbaijan's electricity generation declined by 2.2% in the first ten months of 2026, although production from renewable energy sources, particularly wind and hydropower, recorded significant growth.

According to the State Statistics Committee, Azerbaijan generated 22.06 billion kilowatt-hours (kWh) of electricity between January and October 2026, representing a 2.2% decrease compared with the corresponding period of 2025.

Of the total, commercial electricity generation amounted to 21.42 billion kWh, down 1.7% year-on-year.

Meanwhile, the value of output and services in the electricity, gas and steam production, distribution and supply sector reached AZN 2.89 billion (approximately $1.70 billion), representing a 2.1% decline in real terms.

Thermal generation declines as renewable energy expands

Thermal power plants remained Azerbaijan's primary source of electricity, generating 16.70 billion kWh during the reporting period.

However, output from thermal facilities declined by 9.8% compared with January–October 2025.

In contrast, hydroelectric power stations generated 2.99 billion kWh, an increase of 18.6% year-on-year.

The most significant growth was recorded in wind power generation, which reached 960.3 million kWh, approximately 13.1 times the level recorded during the corresponding period last year.

Solar power generation also increased, reaching 601.6 million kWh, up 13% year-on-year.

Electricity production from biomass and waste-to-energy facilities rose by 7.3% to 170.7 million kWh.

The figures indicate a shift in Azerbaijan's electricity generation mix, with increased output from hydropower, wind and solar facilities partially offsetting lower production at thermal power plants.

Water supply and waste management sector records growth

Meanwhile, the value of production and services in Azerbaijan's water supply, waste treatment and recycling sector reached AZN 570.5 million (approximately $335.6 million) during January–October 2026.

This represented an increase of 2.7% compared with the same period last year.

The volume of water treated and distributed reached 563.7 million cubic meters, up 4.7% year-on-year.