MENAFN - Nam News Network)

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 20 (NNN) -- Cuisine from the southern states of Peninsular Malaysia was showcased in Brunei through the Malaysian Food Festival: Southern Chapter, highlighting the uniqueness and diversity of Malaysia's culinary heritage to the local community.

Organised by the High Commission of Malaysia in Brunei, the festival is being held at the Coffee House, Rizqun International Hotel, from Nov 19 to 22, between noon and 5pm. Beyond celebrating Malaysian dishes, the event also serves as an expression of cultural diplomacy.

High Commissioner of Malaysia to Brunei Datuk Mohd Aini Atan said he hoped the festival would provide an enjoyable platform for cultural exchange, deepen appreciation of one another's traditions and further reinforce the longstanding friendship between Malaysia and Brunei.

“Food has a remarkable ability to transcend borders, bring people together and create lasting memories.

“This is particularly meaningful in the context of Malaysia and Brunei Darussalam, where our shared Malay heritage, cultural traditions and longstanding people-to-people connections are also reflected in many of our culinary similarities,” he said in his speech at the opening ceremony on Thursday.

Mohd Aini said in Malaysia, food is far more than just a source of nourishment, serving as an expression of identity, heritage and way of life, with diverse culinary traditions reflecting the richness of a multicultural society.

“In many ways, food is one of the most beautiful reflections of our national unity. It is not merely what brings us to the table, it is what brings us together as a nation,” he said.

He noted that over the years, Malaysia has proudly earned its reputation as a food paradise, attracting visitors from around the world to discover its rich and diverse culinary offerings.

This year's edition offers a selection of traditional favourites from the southern states of Johor, Melaka and Negeri Sembilan, including Laksa Johor, Asam Pedas Melaka, Ikan Bakar and Masak Lemak Cili Api Daging Salai, as well as traditional desserts such as Bubur Sumsum, Kuih Lopes, Buah Melaka and Bubur Putih Bubur Merah.

The distinctive culinary heritage of Southern Peninsular Malaysia was brought to life by six talented Malaysian chefs from Beaufort Community College in Sabah, namely Chef Norfazirah, Chef Rahaliza, Chef Nurhayati, Chef Nurul Aidila, Chef Nurul Hayati and Chef Ummu 'Ammarah.

--NNN