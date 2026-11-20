Skeleton Coast Uranium Corp
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:56 AM EST - Skeleton Coast Uranium Corp: Has closed the second tranche of its non-brokered private placement. In connection with closing of the second tranche of the Offering, the Company has issued 9,800,000 units, at a price of $0.125 per Unit, for gross proceeds of $1,225,000. Skeleton Coast Uranium Corp shares V are trading unchanged at $0.10.
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