Azerbaijan Holds NATO-Backed Faculty Training At Military Institute (PHOTO)
Conducted in accordance with the programme, the "Faculty Development Training" marked the completion of the subsequent modules of the "Aviation English" and "Maritime English" courses.
Throughout the session, participants were briefed on contemporary pedagogical approaches to the instructional process, effective lesson organization, the assessment of learners' knowledge and competencies, the alignment of academic curricula with modern standards, as well as the establishment of effective communication in faculty–cadet relations.
At the conclusion of the event, certificates were awarded to the training participants, followed by a commemorative group photograph.
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