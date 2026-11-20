Dublin, Nov. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Radiation Oncology Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Treatment, Technology, Application, Target Customer, Region, and Growth Forecasts, 2026-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global radiation oncology market was valued at an estimated USD 14.03 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 33.09 billion by 2033, expanding at a compound annual growth rate of 11.42% from 2026 to 2033. Market growth is being supported by the rising global incidence of cancer, increasing demand for targeted treatment, expanding healthcare infrastructure, and continued investment in advanced oncology care.

Radiation therapy remains a critical component of cancer management across curative, adjuvant, neoadjuvant, and palliative settings. Aging populations, tobacco use, sedentary lifestyles, obesity, alcohol consumption, and environmental exposure continue to contribute to increasing cancer diagnoses and greater demand for treatment capacity.

World Health Organization data for 2022 indicated approximately 9.7 million cancer-related deaths worldwide and 53.5 million people living within five years of a cancer diagnosis. The organization also reported that 1 in 5 people develops cancer during their lifetime. Lung cancer accounted for approximately 2.5 million cases, followed by breast cancer at 2.3 million and colorectal cancer at 1.9 million. In February 2026, the World Health Organization reported that approximately 37% of global cancer cases, representing 7.1 million cases, were associated with modifiable risk factors.

The U.S. also represents a major source of demand for radiation oncology technologies. The American Association for Cancer Research estimated that the country would record 2,041,910 new cancer cases and 618,120 cancer deaths in 2025, reinforcing the need for efficient, accurate, and accessible oncology treatment systems.

Technology Innovation Strengthens Radiation Oncology Market Growth

Technological advances are improving treatment precision, operational efficiency, and patient outcomes. Image-Guided Radiotherapy (IGRT), Intensity-Modulated Radiotherapy (IMRT), Stereotactic Radiosurgery (SRS), proton therapy, adaptive radiotherapy, and motion tracking technologies allow clinicians to deliver radiation more accurately while limiting exposure to surrounding healthy tissue.

Artificial intelligence is also accelerating innovation in radiation treatment planning. In March 2026, researchers introduced an AI-based radiotherapy framework capable of producing prostate cancer treatment plans in under one second using a single NVIDIA A100 GPU. In March 2025, Elekta presented an AI-powered adaptive CT-Linac platform designed to support real-time treatment adjustments. Mevion Medical Systems also announced a compact proton therapy center in the U.S. in September 2024, highlighting growing demand for space-efficient particle therapy infrastructure.

Healthcare Investment Expands Access to Radiation Therapy

Public and private investments are increasing radiotherapy capacity through equipment replacement, hospital upgrades, and specialized cancer center development. In June 2025, the UK government announced approximately USD 88 million in funding to replace linear accelerator machines across 28 hospitals. In February 2025, the International Atomic Energy Agency supported efforts to establish radiotherapy infrastructure in underserved markets, including the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

Private-sector initiatives are contributing to this expansion. NTPC Limited invested USD 2.8 million to upgrade radiotherapy services in India, reflecting broader efforts to improve cancer treatment availability in emerging markets. Combined with improved cancer screening and earlier diagnosis, these investments are expected to support sustained radiation oncology market growth.

Report Scope and Segmentation

The report provides revenue forecasts and trend analysis for the global radiation oncology market from 2021 to 2033. It evaluates market opportunities across treatment, technology, application, target customer, and region.



Treatment: External Beam Radiation Therapy (EBRT), Linear Accelerators (LINAC), Stereotactic Radiosurgery (SRS) Systems, Tomotherapy Systems, proton therapy, heavy-ion therapy, brachytherapy, electronic brachytherapy, and Radioligand Therapy (RLT).

Technology: Image-Guided Radiotherapy (IGRT), Motion Tracking / Real-Time Tumor Tracking, Intensity-Modulated Radiotherapy (IMRT), Volumetric Modulated Arc Therapy (VMAT), 3D Conformal Radiation Therapy (3D-CRT), Stereotactic Radiotherapy (SRS / SBRT), adaptive radiotherapy, and upright beam delivery technology.

Application: Prostate, breast, lung, head & neck, colorectal, gynecological, cervical, thyroid, and pediatric cancers, as well as Central Nervous System (CNS) tumors, neuroendocrine tumors, and hematologic malignancies.

Target customer: Academic & Research Cancer Centers, Government & Public Tertiary Hospitals, Private Oncology Chains, Specialty Proton / Particle Therapy Centers, and Nuclear Medicine & Theranostics Centers. Region: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa (MEA), with country-level analysis covering major markets including the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, UK, France, China, Japan, India, Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, and Kuwait.

Strategic Value of the Report



Detailed radiation oncology market estimates and forecasts across major segments and regions

Analysis of cancer treatment trends, technology adoption, and infrastructure investment

Assessment of competitive positioning and the market presence of key participants

Identification of emerging revenue opportunities in advanced radiotherapy and particle therapy Actionable insights to support investment planning, product development, and strategic decision-making

The report equips healthcare providers, medical technology companies, investors, researchers, and policymakers with market intelligence on radiation oncology technologies, regional demand, competitive dynamics, and future growth opportunities through 2033.

Key Attributes:

