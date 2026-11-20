Global Radiation Oncology Market Size, Share, Trends, And Growth Forecast, 2026-2033 AI-Enabled Precision Therapies Drive 11.42% CAGR And A USD 33.09 Billion Opportunity
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|150
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2033
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$14.03 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033
|$33.09 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|11.4%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1. Radiation Oncology Market: Methodology and Scope
1.1. Market Segmentation and Scope
1.1.1. Segment Definitions
1.2. Regional Scope
1.3. Estimates and Forecast Timeline
1.4. Objectives
1.4.1. Objective - 1
1.4.2. Objective - 2
1.4.3. Objective - 3
1.5. Research Methodology
1.6. Information Procurement
1.6.1. Purchased Database
1.6.2. Internal Database
1.6.3. Secondary Sources
1.6.4. Primary Research
1.7. Information or Data Analysis
1.7.1. Data Analysis Models
1.8. Market Formulation & Validation
1.9. Model Details
1.9.1. Commodity Flow Analysis
1.10. List of Secondary Sources
1.11. List of Abbreviations
Chapter 2. Radiation Oncology Market: Executive Summary
2.1. Market Snapshot
2.2. Treatment Snapshot
2.3. Technology Snapshot
2.4. Application Snapshot
2.5. Target Customer Snapshot
2.6. Competitive Landscape Snapshot
Chapter 3. Radiation Oncology Market Variables, Trends, & Scope
3.1. Market Segmentation and Scope
3.2. Market Lineage Outlook
3.2.1. Parent Market Outlook
3.2.2. Related/Ancillary Market Outlook
3.3. Market Dynamics
3.4. Market Drivers Analysis
3.5. Market Restraint Analysis
3.6. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
3.7. PESTLE Analysis
3.8. Pipeline Analysis
Chapter 4. Radiation Oncology Market: Treatment Estimates & Trend Analysis
4.1. Global Radiation Oncology Market: Treatment Dashboard
4.2. Global Radiation Oncology Market: Treatment Movement Analysis
4.3. Global Radiation Oncology Market by Treatment, Revenue
4.4. External Beam Radiation Therapy (EBRT)
4.4.1. External Beam Radiation Therapy (EBRT) market estimates and forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
4.4.2. Linear Accelerators (LINAC)
4.4.3. Stereotactic Radiosurgery (SRS) Systems
4.4.4. Tomotherapy Systems
4.4.5. Particle Beam Therapy
4.5. Internal Beam Radiation
4.5.1. Internal Beam Radiation Therapy market estimates and forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
4.5.2. Brachytherapy
4.5.3. Brachytherapy market estimates and forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
4.5.4. Low-Dose Rate (LDR) Brachytherapy
4.5.5. High-Dose Rate (HDR) Brachytherapy
4.5.6. Electronic Brachytherapy
4.5.7. Electronic Brachytherapy market estimates and forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
4.6. Systemic Targeted Radiation Therapy
4.6.1. Systemic Targeted Radiation Therapy market estimates and forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
4.6.2. Radioligand Therapy (RLT)
Chapter 5. Radiation Oncology Market: Technology Estimates & Trend Analysis
5.1. Global Radiation Oncology Market: Technology Dashboard
5.2. Global Radiation Oncology Market: Technology Movement Analysis
5.3. Global Radiation Oncology Market by Technology, Revenue
5.4. Image-Guided Radiotherapy (IGRT)
5.4.1. Image-Guided Radiotherapy (IGRT) market estimates and forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
5.4.2. Motion Tracking / Real-Time Tumor Tracking
5.4.3. Other
5.5. Intensity-Modulated Radiotherapy (IMRT)
5.5.1. Intensity-Modulated Radiotherapy (IMRT) market estimates and forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
5.6. Volumetric Modulated Arc Therapy (VMAT)
5.6.1. Volumetric Modulated Arc Therapy (VMAT) market estimates and forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
5.7. 3D Conformal Radiation Therapy (3D-CRT)
5.7.1. 3D Conformal Radiation Therapy (3D-CRT) market estimates and forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
5.8. Stereotactic Radiotherapy (SRS / SBRT)
5.8.1. Stereotactic Radiotherapy (SRS / SBRT) market estimates and forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
5.9. Proton Beam Delivery Technology
5.9.1. Proton Beam Delivery Technology market estimates and forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
5.10. Heavy-Ion Delivery Technology
5.10.1. Heavy-Ion Delivery Technology market estimates and forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
5.11. Adaptive Radiotherapy
5.11.1. Adaptive Radiotherapy market estimates and forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
5.12. Upright Beam Delivery Technology
5.12.1. Upright Beam Delivery Technology market estimates and forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
Chapter 6. Radiation Oncology Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis
6.1. Global Radiation Oncology Market: Application Dashboard
6.2. Global Radiation Oncology Market: Application Movement Analysis
6.3. Global Radiation Oncology Market by Application, Revenue
6.4. External Beam Radiation Therapy (EBRT)
6.4.1. External Beam Radiation Therapy (EBRT) market estimates and forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
6.4.2. Diagnostic laboratories
6.4.3. Prostate Cancer
6.4.4. Breast Cancer
6.4.5. Lung Cancer
6.4.6. Head & Neck Cancer
6.4.7. Colorectal Cancer
6.4.8. Central Nervous System (CNS) Tumors
6.4.9. Others (e.g., Pediatric Cancers)
6.5. Internal Beam Radiation Therapy
6.5.1. Internal Beam Radiation Therapy market estimates and forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
6.5.2. Prostate Cancer
6.5.3. Gynecological Cancer
6.5.4. Cervical Cancer
6.5.5. Breast Cancer
6.5.6. Others (e.g., Penile Cancer)
6.6. Radioligand Therapy Applications
6.6.1. Radioligand Therapy Applications market estimates and forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
6.6.2. Prostate Cancer
6.6.3. Neuroendocrine Tumors
6.6.4. Thyroid Cancer
6.6.5. Others (e.g., Hematologic Malignancies)
Chapter 7. Radiation Oncology Market: Target Customer Estimates & Trend Analysis
7.1. Global Radiation Oncology Market: Target Customer Dashboard
7.2. Global Radiation Oncology Market: Target Customer Movement Analysis
7.3. Global Radiation Oncology Market by Target Customer, Revenue
7.4. Academic & Research Cancer Centers
7.4.1. Academic & Research Cancer Centers market estimates and forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
7.5. Government & Public Tertiary Hospitals
7.5.1. Government & Public Tertiary Hospitals market estimates and forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
7.6. Private Oncology Chains
7.6.1. Private Oncology Chains market estimates and forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
7.7. Specialty Proton / Particle Therapy Centers
7.7.1. Specialty Proton / Particle Therapy Centers market estimates and forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
7.8. Nuclear Medicine & Theranostics Centers
7.8.1. Nuclear Medicine & Theranostics Centers market estimates and forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
Chapter 8. Radiation Oncology Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis by Product Type, Technology, and Application
8.1. Regional Dashboard
8.2. Market Size, & Forecasts Trend Analysis, 2021 to 2033:
8.3. North America
8.3.1. U.S.
8.3.2. Canada
8.3.3. Mexico
8.4. Europe
8.4.1. UK
8.4.2. Germany
8.4.3. France
8.4.4. Italy
8.4.5. Spain
8.4.6. Norway
8.4.7. Sweden
8.4.8. Denmark
8.5. Asia-Pacific
8.5.1. Japan
8.5.2. China
8.5.3. India
8.5.4. Australia
8.5.5. South Korea
8.5.6. Thailand
8.6. Latin America
8.6.1. Brazil
8.6.2. Argentina
8.7. MEA
8.7.1. South Africa
8.7.2. Saudi Arabia
8.7.3. UAE
8.7.4. Kuwait
Chapter 9. Competitive Landscape
9.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, by Key Market Participants
9.2. Company/Competition Categorization
9.3. Vendor Landscape
9.3.1. List of key distributors and channel partners
9.3.2. Key customers
9.3.3. Key company market share analysis, 2025
9.3.4. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (Siemens Healthineers)
9.3.5. Elekta AB
9.3.6. Accuray Incorporated
9.3.7. IBA (Ion Beam Applications)
9.3.8. BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company)
9.3.9. Curium
9.3.10. Panacea Medical Technologies
9.3.11. Mevion Medical Systems
9.3.12. Canon Medical Systems Corporation
9.3.13. Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd.
List of Tables [123]
List of Figures [130]
Companies Featured
- Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (Siemens Healthineers). Elekta AB Accuray Incorporated IBA (Ion Beam Applications) BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company) Curium Panacea Medical Technologies Mevion Medical Systems Canon Medical Systems Corporation Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd.
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